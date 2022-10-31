Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory in the presidential elections held in Brazil on Sunday, and expressed his confidence in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

“Receive my sincere congratulations on your victory in the presidential elections. The results of the vote confirmed your high political prestige,” Putin said in a message to Lula published on the Kremlin’s website. He expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, the “development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all fields” will be guaranteed.

China’s dictator Xi Jinping, through his spokesman Zhao Lijian, congratulated Lula, adding that he is willing to work with the country to take bilateral relations to “a new level”.

“China sincerely congratulates Lula da Silva. We hope that Brazil will make new achievements in its task of continuing to build the country,” said the Chinese spokesman at a press conference.

“We are willing to work with the new Brazilian government led by Lula da Silva to take relations to a new level, for the greater benefit of both countries and both peoples,” added Lijian, according to the local press.

On Sunday, the dictators of Venezuela and Cuba, historically linked to the PT, used social media to congratulate Lula’s victory. “We celebrate the victory of the Brazilian people, who in this #30out, elected @LulaOficial as their new president. May the peoples determined to be free, sovereign and independent live! Today in Brazil democracy has triumphed. Congratulations, Lula! A big hug”, wrote the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the “great victory” in the second round of presidential elections held this Sunday in Brazil and said that the result marks the return of “social justice” to the South American country: “Dear brother Lula, I congratulate you on behalf of the Cuban government and people, as we celebrate your great victory in favor of unity, peace and Latin American and Caribbean integration. Always count on Cuba,” Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.

The PT member also received congratulations from the Nicaraguan dictator, Daniel Ortega, whose relationship with Lula is well documented and on which the article in Gazeta do Povo, which was asked for censorship by the PT, deals with.

“With great joy we celebrate your well-deserved victory, asking God to give you health, strength and lots of affection to build together and encourage the future of your great country, the well-being of families, and continue to contribute to the search for peace in the world. “, said the Sandinista leader in a letter to Lula, whom he called “brother and companion”.