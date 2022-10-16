Home page politics

Of: Sven Hauberg

The party congress of China’s communists began on Sunday with a speech by China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping. © Noel Celis/AFP

The 20th Party Congress of China’s Communists has started in Beijing. Party leader Xi Jinping started by sending a threat to Taiwan.

Munich/Beijing – China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping has again threatened the military conquest of Taiwan. In his speech at the opening of the 20th Communist Party Congress on Sunday (October 16), Xi said, “We will not renounce the use of force and will take all necessary measures to stop all separatist movements.” breakaway province.

Xi rejected interference from other countries in the Taiwan issue. “The resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, which the Chinese people must decide.” To the applause of around 2,300 delegates who gathered in Beijing for a week, Xi said: “The full reunification of the Fatherland must be achieved and can be realized.”

Xi’s speech lasted around an hour and 45 minutes, about half the length of the last party congress five years ago. The so-called work report of the party leader traditionally opens the party congress. The document will then be discussed in camera.

Party Congress in China: Xi Jinping urges citizens to “prepare for the worst cases”

At the beginning of his state-television speech, Xi Jinping called on the Chinese to “prepare for the worst.” global changes such as have not been seen in a century” and “immense risks and challenges”.

Xi stressed the role of the People’s Liberation Army of China, which “now has a new look and structure.” The party’s goal is “to build a strong military in the new era,” and the party’s control over the army must be strengthened. Without explicitly mentioning the US, Xi said China rejects a “Cold War mentality” and is “resolutely opposed to all forms of hegemony and power politics.” Xi did not address the Ukraine war.

Referring to Hong Kong and Macao, Xi said the principle of “one country, two systems” must be adhered to. This principle stipulates that the former British crown colony of Hong Kong and Macao, which was once administered by the Portuguese, are allowed to retain their political and social peculiarities for several decades. Xi promised both cities “a high degree of autonomy.” However, the reality is different, especially in Hong Kong: After the suppression of the democracy movement in 2019 and 2020 and the introduction of a so-called national security law, the authorities massively restricted freedom of expression and the press, dozens of activists were arrested and hundreds of thousands left the city.

China Party Congress: Xi defends ‘zero Covid’ policy

In his speech, Xi also referred to his party’s alleged achievements. It has succeeded in overcoming extreme poverty and curbing rampant corruption in the party, which Xi called an “overwhelming victory.” Xi further said his party’s first “century goal” of creating a “moderately prosperous” society had already been achieved in 2021, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. By 2049, when the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 100th birthday, “a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious” must be created.

China is currently suffering from a weakening economy and mass unemployment among young people. According to analysts, the reason for this is the “zero Covid” policy, with which the government reacts to any corona outbreaks with sometimes drastic lockdowns. In his speech, Xi now defended this strategy as “necessary”; this saved countless lives.

Due to the strict corona measures, observers assume that China will clearly miss the self-imposed target of 5.5 percent economic growth this year. Nonetheless, in his speech, Xi said the country’s economic development remains the top priority of his policies. This also includes making the Chinese economy less dependent on other countries.

Party Congress in China: Will Xi become as powerful as Mao once was?

The 20th Party Congress of the Chinese Communist Party lasts until next Saturday. The day after, China’s new leadership, the Politburo Standing Committee, which is expected to remain seven, will present itself to the public. It is expected that Xi will again be at the helm of China’s power center, although party conventions have so far stipulated that there should be a change in leadership after ten years. Xi took over the party leadership in 2012. In order to be able to continue to hold the office of president, Xi had the term limit in the constitution changed in 2018.

It is also expected that during the congress, Xi’s status within the party will be raised to a new level. For example, he could receive an additional title as “Leader of the People” and his “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era” enshrined in the constitution could be ideologically upgraded. Xi would then be the most powerful Chinese head of state and party leader since Mao Zedong. (sh)