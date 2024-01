The dossier

Among the 10 most popular machine brands in the country, as of mid-2023, six were Chinese. Renault, Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW, Mercedes were no longer on the list; replaced by Chery, Haval, Geely, Changan, Omoda, Exeed. The two friends, Putin and Xi Jinping, do each other favors

Tommaso Carboni

2 minute read