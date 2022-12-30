BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to Ukraine peace talks will not be smooth and that China will continue to defend its “objective position” and just” on the matter.

Xi said Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and cooperate on international affairs and stressed Russia’s willingness to engage in talks on Ukraine, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said in its report on a liaison between the two presidents.

“The Chinese side stresses that the Russian side has said that it has never refused to resolve the conflict through diplomatic negotiations and expressed its appreciation for this,” Xi said in the video call, according to CCTV.

In recent years, Xi and Putin have bonded over a shared distrust of the United States and its allies, highlighted by an early-February declaration of a “no-holds-barred” strategic partnership that set alarm bells ringing across the West.

But after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, China has been publicly emphasizing that it is not a party to the conflict, and in September, after the Russian military faced several setbacks on the battlefield, Putin publicly acknowledged that Xi had “questions and concerns” about the war.

Putin said in comments on Russian television on Friday that he intended to strengthen military cooperation with China, but there was no mention of military cooperation in CCTV’s report of the call.

The “no boundaries” description of the Sino-Russian relationship has lost steam in Beijing, at least publicly, as the country seeks to avoid Western sanctions for aiding Russia’s war efforts.

Xi, however, made clear on Friday the ideological affinity between Beijing and Moscow when it comes to opposing what they both see as the hegemonic West led by the United States.

“Facts have repeatedly proven that containment and repression are unpopular, and sanctions and interference are doomed to failure,” Xi told Putin.

“China stands ready to work with Russia and all progressive forces around the world who oppose hegemonism and power politics… and firmly uphold both countries’ sovereignty, security and development interests and justice. International.”

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista)