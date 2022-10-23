Chinese President Xi Jinping has consolidated his strength in the Chinese Communist Party by being reappointed to his 3rd term this Sunday (Oct 23, 2022). The announcement was made by himself at the close of the 20th Congress of the group.

In addition to the presidency of the world power, Xi was re-elected as leader of the army and changed part of the members of the government leadership.

The Congress of the Communist Party of China has been held every 5 years since 1949, when Communist leader Mao Tse Tung won the civil war and took power. The 20th edition started on October 16 and ended this Sunday (Oct 23). The reappointment of Xi Jinping to the leadership of the party and, consequently, of the country was already expected.

Considered China’s top leader since Mao, Xi assumed the presidency of China in 2012. In 2018, he lifted presidential term limits, which until then had been 10 years. With that, he became able to lead the country until at least 2027.

In an interview with Power 360, Professor Diego Pautasso, PhD in Political Science from UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul), explained that the president became strong due to the leadership he built in the Chinese Communist Party. Internal support enabled him to carry out a constitutional change that “no other“Chinese leader there was”not even thought”.

The professor explained that, from a political and economic point of view, Xi’s reappointment “means a strengthening of the party”. For Pautasso, the leader may have been the one who “more emphasis has been given to the party, to strengthening the party, to favoring Marxism, to fighting corruption”.

CONGRESS



Shen Hong/Xinhua – Oct.23, 2022 The new members of the Politburo Standing Committee (from left to right): Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Xi Jinping, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, introduced themselves to the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

In all, 2,296 politicians attended the Chinese Communist Party Congress last week. They are, for example, ministers, governors and directors of large public companies.

Of the total number of participants, 204 are part of the Central Committee. Above comes the Politburo, with 25 members, and the Politburo Standing Committee, with 7.

The latter is the highest echelon of China’s government. The most important decisions are taken by voting by this collegiate body.

In addition to Xi Jinping’s reappointment, one of the main deliberations of the congress was the choice of Shanghai party chief Li Qiang as the government’s No. 2. He is set to become China’s next prime minister in March after incumbent Li Keqiang steps down.

The Prime Minister of China”heads the council of state, takes care of all administrative duties in the country” said the teacher. “It is the most important administrative post in the country because it oversees the work of the Council of State.”

According to Pautaso, “the State Council is a kind of fundamental Executive Branch, which has responsibility over the People’s Bank of China –the central bank–, the National Audit Office and all the ministries, in this case, 21. So it is the one that defines the policies and the issue of the economy in your day to day”.

In addition to Li, 3 other new members of the Standing Committee were appointed. The others were reappointed. At the end of the Congress, they walked through the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in order of rank.

Read the new Communist Party of China summit:

Xi Jinping , 69 years old (reconducted) – Chairman of the Communist Party of China and President of the country. Begins his 3rd term of 5 years;

, 69 years old (reconducted) – Chairman of the Communist Party of China and President of the country. Begins his 3rd term of 5 years; Li Qiang , 63 (new) – head of the Shanghai party. He is due to become prime minister in March after Li Keqiang’s retirement;

, 63 (new) – head of the Shanghai party. He is due to become prime minister in March after Li Keqiang’s retirement; Zhao Leji 65 (reconducted) – head of the Communist Party’s anti-corruption body;

65 (reconducted) – head of the Communist Party’s anti-corruption body; Wang Huning 67 (reconducted) – theorist who wrote policies for Xi and his predecessors;

67 (reconducted) – theorist who wrote policies for Xi and his predecessors; Fall Qi 66 (new) – Beijing party chief and Xi confidant;

66 (new) – Beijing party chief and Xi confidant; Li Xi 66 (new) – party chief of Guangdong province, southern China’s economic engine;

66 (new) – party chief of Guangdong province, southern China’s economic engine; Ding Xuexiang60 (new) – Xi’s chief of staff and close adviser.

The following were removed from the committee: former Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang and Han Zheng. According to the Chinese government, they have reached the age limit, which is 68 years old.

Pautasso stressed the importance of looking at the composition of the 7 names of the Politburo Standing Committee. “This radiography will show how comprehensive the Xi hegemony is and, consequently, what the frameworks and political developments will be for the coming periods, especially now in the execution of the 14th five-year plan.”, he stated.

The five-year plan is a kind of strategy for China’s development. It was conceived in 1949, when the Chinese Communist Party came to rule. The 1st five-year plan was introduced in 1953 and sought to lay the foundations for the country’s industrial progress.

The 14th, which covers the period 2021 to 2025, focuses on the technology sector and sustainable development. The aim of the Chinese government, according to the state agency Xinhuais to promote competitive advantage in software for key industries such as finance and construction.