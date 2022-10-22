Rarely do political struggles take place in China openly. But this Saturday, the XX Congress of the Communist Party —the one that was destined to elevate the current leader, Xi Jinping, to levels of power only reached in the People’s Republic by Mao Zedong— has started with an unusual image full of symbolism about the end of one era and the beginning of another. Former President Hu Jintao, 79, who led the country in the decade before Xi and is close to outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang, has been visibly forced off the stage, despite putting up a fight.

The struggle occurred just before the party votes, before the astonished gaze of the press. Hu, seated to the left of the current leader, has been invited to leave the scene. By resisting, two officials have forced him to get up. He made a move to sit back down, exchanged a tense look with Xi, and was finally ushered out of the room. Initially, no explanation has been given for his withdrawal, and one of the hypotheses could be his state of health, given his advanced age. But immediately after the incident, any digital queries related to the incident returned no results on search engines in China, where the internet is routinely censored.

Almost 12 hours later, the official Xinhua agency has assured on Twitter that, according to one of its reporters, the absence was due to indisposition. “When he did not feel well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room near the meeting place so that he could rest. He now she is much better”.

His empty chair next to the current president, a gap throughout the entire ceremony, is a summary of the country’s last two decades: explosive growth coupled with the opening to the world of the first period, the turn towards the concentration of power in one person and the growing presence of the party in all spheres of life in the second. In his inaugural speech last week, Xi railed against the laxity of Hu’s decade, in which “too often […] laws were ignored” and there were “erroneous thought patterns, such as the cult of money, hedonism, egocentrism and nihilism”. He came to say that he has put a solution to these problems.

One of the reforms of this Congress focuses on the rereading of the Hu era, whose critics often call the “lost decade.” The party has agreed to include provisions ensuring “that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity or desire to become corrupt.” Since 2012, when Xi came to power, the authorities have launched an unprecedented anti-corruption campaign; According to various analysts, these purges have also meant the virtual elimination of rival factions, which has helped Xi to bridle his leadership and pave the way to a third term. In the past decade, more than 4.6 million cases of official corruption have been investigated, Xiao Pei, deputy secretary of the feared Central Commission for Discipline, revealed this week. Among them, there are 553 positions of vice-ministerial rank or higher.

A good number of leaders from the Hu era have been sentenced. Among them stands out the almighty former Minister of Public Security Zhou Yongkang, sentenced in 2015 to life in prison for accepting bribes, abusing his power and intentionally leaking state secrets, becoming the highest-level position tried in the Asian giant in decades. He had served until 2012 under former President Hu, but left the Standing Committee post with the arrival of Xi; he had also forged ties with another of the party’s rising stars who might have overshadowed the current leader at the time: Bo Xilai, also sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

In 2016, in another anti-corruption coup, Ling Jihua, former right-hand man of former President Hu, was also sentenced to life in prison. He was one of the most prominent representatives of the Youth League of the Communist Party of China, one of the most powerful factions within the party.

Connecting the dots it is possible to draw a line to Hu’s empty chair this Saturday, although what really happened is likely to remain behind the opaque haze of the game. Scott Kennedy, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, with three decades of experience on the ground in China, says on the phone from Washington that it is very difficult to know if it is a “prepared” act. But he believes that such an event does not fit with the “standard procedure” of a ceremony in which every moment, every gesture, is “highly scripted.” In his opinion, the big question is what does such an episode mean when Xi has already objectively cemented his power? And when everything indicates that the next Permanent Committee, whose composition is revealed this Sunday, will mean a “complete sweep” by the current leader. “Here everything is calculated to the millimeter. And more what happens in front of the foreign press, ”adds a European diplomatic source established in Beijing.

Need to align with the leader

Among the elected, as among the rest of the militancy, one thing will be clear: the need to align with the leader. In the convoluted language of the proposed amendments this Saturday: “All Party members must […] more conscientiously defend Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole […]fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and closely follow the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the center of thought, political stance and action.”

Xi was already before this Congress the most powerful man in China. But this Saturday he has managed to rise another step to the top of the pantheon of the leaders of the People’s Republic, confirming his total control at the top. The nearly 2,300 delegates of the most important event of the party have decided “unanimously” to chisel in the Constitution (or statutes) of the party several precepts that enthrone the current leader as the “core” of the largest Marxist group on the face of the Earth and frame their “thought” as a guiding guide, following the trajectory begun five years ago.

The leader also caresses an unprecedented third term, waiting to be officially confirmed as secretary general on Sunday. It will be that day when the seven names of the new Permanent Committee, the party’s highest body of power, will be revealed. This step would open the doors for him to also revalidate the position of president of the second power on the planet in March, after a tiled constitutional reform in 2018 in which the limit to two terms in the head of state was eliminated.

After the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress, the composition of the new Central Committee, the third body in the hierarchy, was revealed. The 205 elected titular members leave no doubt about Xi’s continuity in power and the affinity of those who accompany him at the top in his third term. In the first plenary session of the body, scheduled for Sunday, the Central Committee will decide the upper steps of the party pyramid: the new Politburo —25 members— and the new Standing Committee —the seven at the top, with Xi at the head— .

Fall of Li Keqiang and Wang Yang

Among those who no longer appear among the 205 elected is the current prime minister, Li Keqiang – considered a counterweight to Xi, but at the same time one of the premiere with less punch in recent decades—and Wang Yang, president of the Consultative Conference, the main political advisory body of the People’s Republic. His absence from the list opens four gaps (out of seven) in the Standing Committee, something that analysts interpret as a possibility that Xi will place loyalists in the highest body of power, leaving aside rival factions.

In the speech with which he has put the finishing touch to Congress, the leader has praised a centenary party, but “in the prime of life”, whose successes “are immeasurably brilliant”. He has also encouraged his 97 million militants to “go boldly into struggle and victory.” Delegates have also unequivocally given their approval to the first-ever inclusion of an explicit reference to deterring “separatists seeking Taiwan independence” in the party’s constitution. And they have adopted the inclusion in the text of points on “strengthening” the People’s Liberation Army, promoting its “political loyalty”, and its conversion into a “world-class” armed forces.

At the moment of voting the reforms, the nearly 2,300 delegates have raised their hands in favor as if a wave were running through the Great Hall of the People. Xi then asked if there were any objections. “There isn’t!”, the main party leaders have responded up to six times. The seventh to speak was him: “There is none.”

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.