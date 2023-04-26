Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Xi Jinping spoke with Zelensky by phone

April 26, 2023
Xi Jinping spoke with Zelensky by phone


Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping

This call is the first made between the leaders since the start of the war.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone for the first time since the invasion of Russia began.

(Also: Is the end of the war in Ukraine near? This is what intelligence files say)

The news was made known through the twitter of Hua Chunyingm, the deputy director of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

President Zelensky referred to this call and said that this would be a new impetus for the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and China,
“I had a long and significant call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of a Ukrainian ambassador to Chinawill give a strong boost to the development of our bilateral relations,” he said on his Twitter account.

(Also: Russia justifies the invasion of Ukraine at the UN and lashes out at the West)

This call responds to multiple requests from Western allies, including Ukraine and the United States, for Xi to hold talks with Zelensky after the leader of the Asian giant visited Moscow.News in development…

