Xi Jinping: China is ready to play a constructive role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis

China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping during an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. RIA News.

He stressed that on the Ukrainian issue “the voice of peace and reason prevails, most states oppose pouring oil on the fire.” The head of state also noted that historically conflicts have always been resolved through dialogue, and “the more difficulties and contradictions, the more important it is to leave space for peace.”

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry unveiled a plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The document consists of 12 points, its key points are the resumption of peace negotiations and the cessation of hostilities.

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow indicates Beijing’s support for Putin’s course on the situation in Ukraine. It was noted that this reduces his chances of mediating between Moscow and Kiev to end the Ukrainian conflict.

