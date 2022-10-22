





The Chinese Communist Party on Saturday endorsed the “central role” of President Xi Jinping, at the end of a seven-day congress that should lead to his re-election for an unprecedented third term in charge of formation and the country.

The party’s nearly 97 million members must “uphold Comrade Xi Jinping’s central role in the Party’s Central Committee and the Party as a whole,” says a resolution unanimously passed on the last day of the congress in Beijing.

In a speech, Xi Jinping said the Communist Party must “suffer” and “win” to “keep moving forward”.

“Dare to fight, dare to win, bow your heads and work hard, be determined to keep moving forward,” he said triumphantly in front of the nearly 2,300 delegates gathered in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital.

On Sunday, Xi Jinping is due to be re-elected as CPC General Secretary after the first meeting of the renewed Central Committee.

The appointment will be the prelude to an unprecedented third term for Xi as Chinese president during the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress in March.

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party since its creation in 1921 came at a delicate time for the Asian giant, which is facing an economic slowdown brought on by repeated anti-covid lockdowns and diplomatic tensions with the West.

For a week, more than 2,000 delegates selected from the various party bodies met behind closed doors in Beijing to reshape the formation’s dome of power and, as a result, define the direction of the country’s future policies.

Delegates chose the nearly 200 members of the new Central Committee, a sort of internal party parliament, whose new composition was published by the official Xinhua news agency.

Among the important names leaving their posts is Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

Chinese government number three Li Zhanshu, Vice Premier Han Zheng and Wang Yang, chairman of the People’s Political Consultative Conference – an assembly with no decision-making power – are also stepping down.

According to AFP calculations, the new Central Committee registers a renewal of 65% compared to the previous list, from 2017.

– End of “transition” –

In an unusual scene at these highly rehearsed meetings, former President Hu Jintao (2003-2013) was escorted out of the Great Hall of the People before the end of the congress.

Visibly upset, the 79-year-old politician was invited by party officials to leave his front-row seat next to Xi Jinping. The scene has not been explained so far by the state press.

To stay in power, Xi, 69, managed to lift the two-term constitutional limit in 2018 and could, in theory, preside over the People’s Republic of China for the rest of his life.

“This third term will end three decades of (supervised) transition of power in China,” said Neil Thomas, an analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

Analysts and the press speculate about Xi’s desire to rename his post “party chairman”, a title that was used by Communist China’s founder, Mao Zedong (1949-1976).

– Deep party reform –

The congress is expected to lead to a major overhaul of the Politburo Standing Committee, a body currently with seven members and the main body of power in China. Its composition will also be known on Sunday.

In keeping with tradition, the members of the Standing Committee will be announced in order of importance, with first place reserved for the Secretary-General.

The second or third in order should be Li Keqiang’s successor as prime minister starting in March.

Names such as Hu Chunhua, the current deputy prime minister, or Li Qiang, leader of the party in Shanghai, are cited to assume the position, despite the chaotic management of the confinement prolonged by an outbreak of covid a few months ago.

The new Standing Committee will be formed “mostly by personalities loyal to Xi Jinping”, says Nis Grünberg, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies in Berlin.

Many sinologists believe that no potential successor to Xi Jinping will emerge from the congress.

Since coming to power in late 2012, Xi has amassed power in the world’s second-largest power and strengthened the regime’s authority.

Party leader, head of state, army commander: he defended political continuity during a triumphant speech at the opening of Congress.

The “covid zero” strategy must also continue, despite the negative economic consequences and the growing tiredness of the population with the confinements and restrictions.

The congress also approved on Saturday the “inclusion in the Constitution of the Party … its resolute opposition and deterrence to separatists seeking ‘Taiwan independence'”.

Far from the prudent diplomacy of his predecessors, Xi must maintain China’s firm stance on the international stage, even with the possibility of increasing tensions with the United States, in particular over Taiwan.







