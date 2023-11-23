Libertarian criticized China in the election campaign, but now he tones it down and talks about wanting well-being for the Chinese

The president of China, Xi Jiping, sent a letter to the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, congratulating him on his victory in Sunday’s election (19.Nov.2023). Despite having already said that he would not do business with Beijing, Milei lowered his tone and thanked the Chinese.

In the letter, Xi valued the long-standing cooperation between the 2 countries. “I highly appreciate the development of China-Argentina relations and am willing to work with Milei to advance our friendship, boost the development and revitalization of the 2 countries through mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the solid and sustainable growth of relations China-Argentina, in order to better benefit the people of the 2 countries”, wrote the Chinese president.

The Argentine politician responded in a post on Xpublished on Wednesday (22.nov): “I thank President Xi Jinping for the congratulations and wishes he sent me through his letter. I send my sincerest well-being wishes to the people of China”.

During his election campaign, Milei said he would not negotiate with China if he won the elections. In 2021, he made statements that he would not “business with communists”.

In August this year, the Argentine spoke to Bloomberg News what “people are not free in China, they cannot do what they want, and when they do, they are killed”.

The issue was raised during the last presidential debate, held on November 12. “Imagine if on December 11th [quando o governo eleito assume a Presidência da Argentina] we are going to break with Mercosur and we are going to break the relationship with China… the first thing we have to know is that we are going to break with our 2 most important markets”, he stated. “By breaking away from China we lost a US$15 billion market.”

The spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, stated on Tuesday (21.Nov.2023) that it would be a “huge foreign policy mistake” if Argentina cut ties with important countries, “such as China and Brazil”. He also said that it would be positive for the libertarian to visit the Asian country to really “find out what’s going on”.

Beijing is Argentina’s 2nd largest trading partner, behind only Brazil, with whom Milei has also said he would freeze relations.

The future president of Argentina was elected with a liberal agenda, which advocates downsizing the State and cutting subsidies. He also said he intends to close the Central Bank and dollarize the Argentine economy. In the elections, he received around 55.7% of the votes, against 44.30% for Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

Milei will take over Casa Rosada on December 10th.

Trump

Also by XMilei responded to the wishes for a good government, which “will make Argentina great again”, sent by former US President Donald Trump. “Your presidency was an example for all of us who defend the ideas of freedom and I hope to meet you soon”, wrote the Argentine, who had the support of the North American during the electoral race.