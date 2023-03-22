The meetings between the president of China, Xi Jinping, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, are no longer something exceptional: the one that has started this week is the 40th confrontation between two “good old friends”, to use the name used this Tuesday for the Russian towards his colleague; Up to eight times Xi has visited Putin in his land since they met in 2010. The agenda is loaded with the usual issues ―expansion of trade agreements, the growing supply of hydrocarbons, promotion of cooperation, the classics―. But on this occasion, with Ukraine’s open wound in Europe, the war that has stirred up the global playground and dusted off the weapons in international relations, the interview between the leaders of both superpowers has the capacity to mark the pulse in the geopolitical theater.

The conflict in Ukraine and all its ramifications -what it implies for the world order, its potential contagion to other regions (read Taiwan), the sanctions, the escalation of arms, the intense aroma of a new Cold War- are the cornerstone of the that gravitates the meeting. And China seems interested in appearing in the eyes of the international community as the necessary mediator for a very elusive truce.

“On the issue of Ukraine, voices are gathering in favor of peace and rationality,” the Chinese leader confided to his Russian counterpart on Monday, as soon as they met, in their first informal contact of a visit that will last three days. “Most countries support easing tensions, support peace talks and oppose adding fuel to the fire,” he added, according to the official reading provided by Beijing. He also reminded him that if one reviews history he realizes that, in the end, “conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.”

The change is really remarkable: in the first face-to-face meeting between the two after Russia invaded Ukraine – in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) last September – Xi did not even expressly mention the war in the former Soviet republic, according to the reading. official. Now, instead, he puts it on the table at minute zero and offers to actively mediate.

The Ukrainian crisis has given China the opportunity to offer a vision of the world in line with the multiple initiatives launched by Xi, with which he aspires to shape international relations more to his measure and with strong appeal to many countries, especially in the South. Global: the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative. “Today’s world is undergoing profound changes, never seen in a century,” Xi summarized as a prologue in an article published on Monday, before touching down, in various Russian media. And China, he added, can offer her example to achieve “a community with a shared future for humanity.”

Xi has arrived at the Kremlin with his homework done. He has just been re-elected president for a third and unprecedented term and brings under his arm a road map with 12 points to promote the “political agreement” between Moscow and Kiev (China does not officially call it a “peace” plan in the same way that it avoids call the conflict “war”). He also comes with a certain aura of a forger of a pax sinica after having managed a few days ago to get Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations broken in 2016. In this recent thaw between regional antagonists, their direct mediation is intuited: Riyadh and Tehran sealed the pact in China a couple of weeks ago with a three-party signature bands in which Beijing also appears. The rapprochement came after Xi met Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in December and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in February.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arriving for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. SPUTNIK (via REUTERS)

In this new context, arising from what Xi usually calls a period of “turbulence”, Beijing and Moscow have declared their intention to walk hand in hand towards a “multipolar world”, synonymous with a decreasing weight of the United States and the West in table. Both leaders have explicitly denounced in recent days what they call a “containment” policy headed by Washington.

“China and Russia share the same views on the concept of hegemony, unilateral sanctions, the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation,” says Xu Poling, director of the Russian Economic Office at the Institute of Eastern European Studies, Russia and Central Asia, under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. In his opinion, the meeting has “multiple agendas for President Xi, and the call for peace is one of them.” Both countries have established an annual visit of heads of state – in the previous one, in Beijing, three weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, they professed an unlimited friendship – and this bilateral relationship enjoys “diplomatic priority for China for many historical reasons”. says Xu.

But there are also differences in the diplomacy of Moscow and Beijing: “China has always maintained a position of collaboration and not confrontation with the world,” he says. And that is also reflected in his peace proposal: “[Pekín] He has his own position on the Ukraine issue, he doesn’t take sides.”

The analyst considers it “probable” that the war will continue. But he acknowledges the economic damage that the conflict causes to Beijing. With the worsening of the war, he assures, China has found itself in the position of having to take sides, and has been dragged into “dissociation” and “the confrontation of blocs”, suffering initiatives led by Washington such as the blockade in the supply of semiconductors, and the deterioration of the economic and commercial environment. And quoting Xi, he concludes: “In the face of any difficulties, we must cling to the hope of peace.”

From a distance, the European Union, the United States and NATO look suspiciously at the development of this friendship between a country that the Atlantic Alliance considers a “threat” (Russia) and another that tries to “subvert the international order” (China). , according to the most up-to-date denomination of the NATO Strategic Concept. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been outspoken in his skepticism: “The world must not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, supported by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms.” , has warned this Monday.

But from the West they are also observing the Moscow summit with a few grams of hope or, at least, a breath of expectation: Xi is one of the few who still have the capacity to influence Putin, and he seems to have landed in the Russian capital wanting to mediate and make use of that ascendancy over his colleague.

