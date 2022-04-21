Chinese President Xi Jinping called for efforts to peacefully resolve crises

Chinese President Xi Jinping recorded a video message for the Asian Economic Forum, in which he stated that all countries of the world are connected by a common destiny, sailing on the same ship, so you can’t just pick up and throw any of them overboard, reports RIA News.

“All countries of the world are sailing on one big ship with a common destiny. If they are to cross the raging waves and continue on their way to a brighter future, they must move in the same direction. It is unacceptable to try to throw someone into the sea,” he said.

He urged States to make every effort to resolve any crisis peacefully.

Earlier, Vice-President of the Chinese Society of International Relations Liu Jun stressed that US military assistance to Ukraine had a negative impact on the negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. He recalled that during the previous rounds of negotiations, Ukraine almost agreed not to join NATO and to be a permanently neutral country. At the same time, Kyiv soon abandoned its promises, leading the diplomatic dialogue to a dead end.