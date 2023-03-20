Xi Jinping expressed confidence that the people of Russia will support Putin in the presidential election

Speaking about the upcoming presidential elections in Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed confidence that the people would support the incumbent head of state, Vladimir Putin. This is reported TASS.

The Chinese leader also said that under Putin’s leadership, Russia has made significant progress and prosperity.

On Monday, March 20, an informal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping took place in the Kremlin. After the tête-à-tête talks, the heads of state should continue their conversation over dinner.

On February 28, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, spoke about Putin’s plans to participate in the presidential elections scheduled for 2024. He noted that the head of state did not make any statements about this. “So far, there are no pre-election or electoral moods – Putin has a lot to do. He is definitely not up to it now, ”he explained.