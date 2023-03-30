Foreign Affairs: Xi Jinping says he is preparing the people and the Chinese army for a possible war

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Chinese people must be fully prepared for a possible large-scale war. About this at the annual meeting of Parliament declared Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Foreign Affairs magazine.

Reviewers of the magazine drew attention to the content of four of the chairman’s speeches during the meetings, in which he stated that he was “preparing China for war”, while also urging the PLA generals “not to be afraid to fight and make difficult decisions.”

“In the face of wars that may be forced upon us, we must speak to our enemies in a language they understand and use victory to win peace and respect. In the new era, the PLA insists on the use of military force to end hostilities,” Xi Jinping wrote in an essay published ahead of the March meetings of the Chinese Parliament.

Xi has reportedly opened new military commissariats and assembly points throughout China since December 2022 for the benefit of the PLA, so that Beijing can “activate its reserve forces and institutionalize a system for replenishing combat units in case of war” as soon as possible.

Earlier, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said that the PLA is ready to cooperate with the Russian Armed Forces (AF) to strengthen peace and security. He added that the Chinese and Russian armies plan to strengthen strategic coordination and regularly conduct joint exercises and patrols at sea and in the air.