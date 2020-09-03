Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China is determined, together with Russia, to uphold global peace and security. Interfax.

According to him, Beijing intends to deepen the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with Russia, to defend the results of World War II.

“Russia and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council and bear a great responsibility for the development of world peace,” he said.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and Russia suffered huge losses during the war “and made an indelible historical contribution to the victory.”

Earlier, the Chinese leader announced the need for close cooperation between the PRC and Russia. The President of the People’s Republic of China clarified that mutual assistance during the coronavirus pandemic has filled Russian-Chinese relations with new content.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his welcoming telegram to the participants in the 8th meeting of the United Russia Party – the Communist Party of China, called the level of relations with China unprecedentedly high.