Xi Jinping re-elected for a third term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee) on Sunday, October 23, re-elected Xi Jinping to the post of general secretary for a third term. About it informs China Central Television.

The voting took place at the first plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Xi Jinping was also confirmed for a third term as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to retain his post as head of state.

The new composition of the Politburo

In addition, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China approved the new composition of the Standing Committee of the Politburo. It re-entered seven people, including four new members.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Li Xi, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang became committee members. In total, the new Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China included 24 people.

Earlier, Xi Jinping made a major reshuffle in the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The new list of members of the Central Committee of the Party, published after the close of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, did not include four members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Central Committee, the governing body of seven people.

Thus, heavyweight veterans such as Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang, Chairman of the National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Council Wang Yang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (Parliament) Li Zhanshu and Vice Premier Han Zheng were excluded from its membership.

At the same time, Li Keqiang and Wang Yang have not reached the retirement age of 68 and could have held office for another year. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping needs a younger team that can support him during his re-election, writes the South China Morning Post.

See also Russia expels 14 Bulgarian diplomats Related materials:

Expert opinions

According to Ivan Zuenko, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Xi Jinping’s re-election means maintaining continuity in Beijing’s foreign policy. This is reported RIA News.

Zuenko expects that the focus will be on the Sino-American confrontation, in which Moscow is a natural and very important partner for Beijing.

In turn, Vladimir Nezhdanov, an expert at the Institute of Contemporary International Problems (IAMP) of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed the opinion that the re-election of Xi Jinping will mean further intensification of China’s foreign policy, and contradictions with Washington will remain its central nerve. Beijing sees relations with Moscow as beneficial for continuing its foreign policy against the background of the conflict with the United States.

Alexander Lukin, head of the department of international relations at the Higher School of Economics (HSE), believes that Xi Jinping’s re-election will not lead to major changes in China’s foreign policy.

See also Putin spoke about the positive role of sanctions for Russia Related materials:

Reaction in Russia

According to Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Xi Jinping’s re-election confirms that the partnership between Beijing and Moscow will continue, so Moscow “cannot but support this decision.”

The senator recalled that the Chinese authorities are in favor of changing the order of international relations, where there will be no place for US hegemony, and countries such as China and Russia will be able to count on their opinion being taken into account.