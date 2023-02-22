Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Moscow in the coming months to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Xi is interested in playing a more active role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, which this week marks one year since the invasion of the country by Russian troops under Putin’s rule.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Xi’s visit to Moscow suggests a possible closer collaboration between China and Russia on geopolitical issues, and could have significant implications for the situation in Ukraine and the region in general.

(You may be interested in: Making the Ukrainian victory possible).

According to what was reported by the American media, the meeting could take place between April or May of this year.

Even so, until now several details of the possible meeting between the leaders are unknown.

Putin receives Wang to learn about China’s peace initiative for Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin received the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, on February 22 to find out the content of the peace initiative that the Asian giant intends to present for Ukraine.

Putin stressed that “cooperation in the international arena between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation (…) is of great importance for the stability of the international situation.”

The meeting in the Kremlin was also attended, on the Russian side, by the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and the Secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Pátrushev.

“We support a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations (…),” Wang said at the beginning of the meeting offered by public television, in which he also conveyed to Putin a “warm greeting” from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who will visit Russia in the coming months.

(Also: Ukraine: chronicle of an announced war that is far from seeing an end).

At the same time, Wang stressed that the bilateral relationship is neither directed against third countries nor does it admit pressure from other powers.

Vladimir Putin (right) greets Wang Yi, the head of Chinese diplomacy. See also Olena Zelenska and 'Vogue' are right

According to the press, the draft of the Chinese peace initiative would include the defense of territorial integrity, a call for the cessation of hostilities and the protection of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, and opposition to the use of chemical weapons.

The first reactions of some Western diplomats to Beijing’s proposal have been negative due to the fact that it does not contemplate the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, which they consider an essential condition to launch a peace process.

Until now China has defended the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but has not condemned the Russian military campaign, which it has even justified by the expansion of NATO.

More news

Do you want to work in Canada? Learn how you can do it

Russia: Putin’s meeting keys with the head of Chinese diplomacy on peace in Ukraine

USA: this is how the rule will work that will make it difficult for migrants to access asylum

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

With information from EFE.