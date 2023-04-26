Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the news agency reports. Xinhua.

According to the message RIA Newsthe Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called conditions acceptable for Kyiv according to the peace plan. One of them is the continuation of the conflict, not its freezing.