Once crowned China’s most powerful leader since Mao, Xi Jinping perpetuates himself in power surrounding himself only with his trusted men and with no successor in sight. This is confirmed by the composition of the new leadership of the regime, the Permanent Committee of the Politburo resulting from the XX Congress of the Communist Party. After its dramatic closing on Saturday, in which former President Hu Jintao was forcibly removed from the meeting in an episode reminiscent of past purges, none of his allies were expected in the new leadership.

Although there were many pools with the possible candidates, the only thing that was clear was the continuity as general secretary of Xi Jinping, who has broken the rule of retiring after ten years in the post and will continue as number one. Behind him, six positions with four to be renewed for having exceeded the official retirement age, 68, which however does not apply to Xi or any of his closest collaborators.

As tradition dictates, the “magnificent seven” of China appeared this Sunday after the first plenary session of the Central Committee elected at the Communist Party Congress. Its 203 members chose the 24 of the Politburo, from which the seven of the Permanent Committee come out. Among them, and as expected, no ally of Hu Jintao or Li Keqiang from the Communist Youth League. Although Hu Chunhua’s name was being considered for the Standing Committee, he eventually dropped even from the Politburo, apparently by his own resignation after the incident with Hu Jintao.

Before a group of selected media, the seven members of the almighty Politburo Standing Committee appeared this morning in the majestic Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People, a room larger than the narrow East Hall of previous conclaves so that there would be more space and less covid risk. Under great expectation, and to the applause of journalists, the delegation led by Xi Jinping emerged from one of its huge side doors, which reach the ceiling, revealing the hierarchical order of the new dome.

As Xi walked down the red carpet greeting those present, his entourage followed him, also clapping, down the red carpet that skirted the gilded columns to the dais in the center of the room. To pose before the cameras, the chosen ones were placed with Xi Jinping in the center and alternating to his left and right depending on their rank. From a wooden lectern behind which hung a red flag with a hammer and sickle, he introduced them one by one between their bows before the public.

the confinement



At number two is Li Qiang, secretary of the Communist Party in Shanghai. At 63, he is emerging as the chosen one to replace the current prime minister, Li Keqiang, in March, who will retire at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress. Despite Shanghai’s disastrous coronavirus lockdown in the spring, which lasted more than two months, Xi Jinping has praised him for his forcefulness in imposing lockdowns and restrictions. All a harbinger that the strict policy of ‘Covid 0’ will continue in force in China despite the growing social unrest and its impact on the economy, which is usually in charge of the prime minister.

Next, Zhao Leji appears as number three, who repeats in the Standing Committee for being 65 years old and being one of Xi Jinping’s closest allies. Until now as head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Zhao has carried out a fierce anti-corruption campaign that has purged many of Xi’s internal rivals, including supporters of former President Hu Jintao. Traditionally, the number three tends to preside over the National Popular Assembly, the organic Parliament of the regime.

In fourth place appears Wang Huning, who was also on the previous Standing Committee and climbs one position. 67 years old, he is the ideologue of the authoritarianism of the Chinese Communist Party and has been coining the main slogans of the last three presidents. The first was the «triple representation» of Jiang Zemin, which allowed the Party to bring together businessmen; then it was followed by the “scientific concept of development” that Hu Jintao proclaimed, and it has ended with the “rejuvenation of China” that Xi Jinping champions. Despite these ties to his two predecessors, Wang is a skilled and discreet political scientist who has managed to survive several administrations and, according to some experts, is running to preside over the National Assembly.

In fifth place is Cai Qi, 66, Party Secretary in Beijing. A collaborator with Xi when he led the industrial coastal province of Zhejiang, he shone with the magnificent organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games held in February in the Chinese capital. The curious thing is that Cai, who has managed to avoid a total confinement by Covid like the one suffered by Shanghai, is below the secretary in that city.

The penultimate position is held by Ding Xuexiang, 60, another old friend of Xi Jinping since the two met in Shanghai. As director of the Party’s General Office, he acts as chief of staff to the Chinese president and his ‘number two’ was the one Xi called on Saturday to take Hu Jintao away from the closing of Congress.

Li Xi, party secretary in the prosperous industrial region of Canton (Guangdong) and before that in Liaoning, closes this dome. 66 years old and a personal friend of Xi Jinping, he will head the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which has become one of his most effective weapons to dominate the party without opposition.

Precisely, Xi stressed this aspect in his presentation speech, in which he warned that “on the road ahead, we must always press for our own reform.” In his opinion, “a political party can only become invincible if it commits to self-reform even if it has a glorious past”, which suggests an even greater reinforcement of the ideology in China. But, without forgetting its role as the second global power, he recalled that “China cannot develop in isolation and the world cannot develop without China.” Insisting on his commitment to economic reform and the pursuit of high growth, he promised that the Asian giant will “open its doors even wider.” But, due to ‘Covid 0’ border and movement restrictions, he did not say when. And not a word about the episode with Hu Jintao, whose forced departure from Congress does not appear in the Chinese media and about whom no one has seen or knows anything.