Leader of the Chinese Communist Party has held the presidency since 2013; ran for office alone

The President of China, Xi Jinping, 69 years old, was re-elected for his 3rd term this Friday (10.Mar.2023). About 3,000 members of the Chinese Congress unanimously voted for Xi. The election had no other candidate.

The leader of the Chinese Communist Party has held the presidency of China since 2013. The new term will be for 5 years. He faces crises with the US and Taiwan. In addition to being criticized for not opposing Russia in the war with Ukraine and being involved in accusations of human rights violations.

Internally, the 2nd largest economy in the world is recovering slowly after 3 years of the contested “covid zero” policy: it grew 3% in 2022, the worst performance in 46 years. The growth target for this year is 5%.

Considered the main Chinese leader since Mao Tse Tung, in 2018, Xi lifted the presidential term limits, until then of 10 years. With that, he became able to lead the country until at least 2027.

The role of president of China is mostly symbolic, since what guarantees power to Xi is the position of general secretary of the central committee of the Chinese Communist Party, won by him in October last year.

OTHER LEADERS

The session of the congress that re-elected Xi Jinping started this Friday (10th March) and will run until next Monday (13th March). In it, other leaders of the country will be named.

On the opening day, lawmakers also elected 66-year-old Zhao Leji as the new Speaker of the House and 68-year-old Han Zheng as the deputy.

Elected last October as the government’s No. 2, Li Qiang, 63, is expected to be chosen as prime minister after Li Keqiang, 67, retires. He is the former leader of the Shanghai party and an ally of Xi. If confirmed in office, he will be responsible for the Chinese economy.