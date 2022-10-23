Chinese President Xi Jinping has been re-elected General Secretary of the Communist Party for a new five-year term, his third in a row. Xi on Sunday introduced the four new members of the party’s standing committee, the party’s top leadership. In addition to Xi, the party’s number one, Zhao Leji and Wang Huning remain on the committee for the next five years.

The new members are Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, as the president announced to the press at an event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Numbers 2, 3, 4 and 7 of the Communist Party of China (CPC) so far – Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang and Han Zheng, respectively – have retired on account of their age.

For the first time in 25 years, there is not a single woman at the highest level of power in the Asian giant and not even on the central committee of the communist party. Another change was that any sign of opposition to Xi disappeared within the caption, with the exclusions of Vice Premier Hu Chunhua – the only representative of the wing of former Chinese President Hu Jintao – and the current prime minister (already departing). ), Li Keqiang.

In this way, the Chinese leader removes the representatives of the Communist Youth League from the highest levels, considered the most liberal and pragmatic group in the country’s leadership. Yesterday, former President Jintao was forcibly removed from the plenum where the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China was being held.

“The world needs China”

In a brief speech before the press to introduce the new members of the Standing Committee, Xi Jinping recounted his usual slogans and urged the centenary communist party to continue “blooming in its own revolution” and “become the people’s strongest and most trusted backbone.” Chinese”.

“Faced with new challenges on this new path, we must remain on high alert, always maintain sobriety and prudence, and move forward with rigorous and understandable party governance,” said the Chinese president.

The Chinese leader also declared that the world “faces unprecedented challenges”, adding that “China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China”.

“After more than 40 years of unremitting efforts at reform and opening up, we have created two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. At this time, China’s economy is resilient and has great potential and maneuverability,” he said.

Xi Jinping also assured that China’s doors will continue to open, while the country will continue to “create opportunities for the rest of the world” through its own development.