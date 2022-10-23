President Xi Jinping was re-elected for the second time as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the largest of its kind in the world and the leading political grouping of the Asian giant. Before national and foreign media, the president was presented together with the members of the new Permanent Committee of the Political Bureau.

“I was re-elected as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Journalist,” Xi Jinping told local journalists and introduced the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau: Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. The number of members of the dome remains at seven.

“I want to thank the party for its management,” said the president. At 12:04 p.m. (local time), a golden door opened in a hall of the Great Hall of the People and walked with the other six top leaders elected to lead the party and the country for the next five years.

The press conference was held from noon (local time) in a hall of the Great Hall of the People, in the center of Beijing. During the last 48 hours, journalists were asked to carry out four covid-19 PCR tests. Despite the fact that the news of the second re-election of Xi Jinping had already been understood by public opinion and international society after the culmination of the 20th National Congress of the CCP, the truth is that it was officially confirmed until this Sunday.

Xi Jinping has been at the head of the PCCh since 2012 and this new ratification in office will keep him in power for at least five more years, something unprecedented in the recent history of the most populous country in the world. The only leader who had served more than two terms had been Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China and who was president of the CCP—a position abolished—from 1943 to 1976, the year he died.

The fact of claiming for the third time in a row to be the core and maximum leader of the party of 97 million members breaks a loose norm that had been adopted since the times of the reformist leader, Deng Xiaoping, when it was established that the mandates should be limited to maximum ten years, divided into two five-year legislatures, and possible successors were to be elected at the beginning of the second period through their inclusion in the Permanent Committee of the Political Bureau.

“The message the congress sends about Xi’s leadership is that it’s unquestionable,” says Andrew Chubb, a research professor and fellow at the Center for China Analysis at the Asian Society Policy Institute. “The second re-election means that the conservative direction that Xi Jinping has taken and the emphasis on centralization will be maintained”says Stephen Chan, author and professor of World Politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.

David Castrillón Kerrigan, research professor at Externado University, explains it this way: “Xi Jinping’s re-election has two central messages: first, the Chinese people trust the leadership of the CCP with Xi Jinping at the center. In other words, it shows us that although the Chinese system is not a Western-style democratic system, it is a system that enjoys legitimacy.” And he adds: “Second, China is going to continue on the path that it has been traveling recently. There are not going to be drastic changes in Chinese policy, neither in its foreign policy nor in its domestic policy. China will continue to be the country that it has been in the last decade: with a great power championing multilateralism, the international order, based on rules, with free and open trade.”

Amendments to party statutes



On Saturday, the National Congress of the CPC presented the new Central Committee, made up of 205 members and 171 alternate members, and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, with 133 members, which will govern the next five years.

The final resolution, to which EL TIEMPO had access, gives an account of a series of amendments to the statutes of the political party to ratify and exalt the ‘thought of Xi Jinping on socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era’ —as its ideology is catalogued—, which paves its continuity in power.

The document states that “Xi Jinping’s position as the core of the Central Committee and the entire organization must be defended more conscientiously, as well as the centralized and unified authority and direction of the Central Committee of the Party, centered around Xi Jinping, and implement all aspects of his thinking.

Five years ago, the name of the president’s thought had been included in the CCP statutes, something that had only happened with Mao Zedong thought and Deng Xiaoping’s theory. The postulates of other leaders have been highlighted, but without mentioning their names.

Thus, in the statutes were inscribed the ‘two determinations’ that establishes Xi Jinping as the core of the Central Committee and of the entire PCCh, and puts his thought as “ruler”. Also the economic policies proposed by the president.

ideology and power



In the past decade, President Xi Jinping has led a series of political, economic, and social transformations in China. His thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era includes 14 political principles that emphasize the primacy of the Communist Party of China, the rule of law —or the rule of law— and that “the country is the people and the people is the country”.

In the speech he gave on Sunday, October 16 at the Great Hall of the People to open the 20th Congress of the Communist Party, he emphasized that one of the greatest achievements of the last decade was the elimination of extreme poverty. The World Bank assured that from the 770 million Chinese in this condition in 1978, the country went to 82 million in 2013 and 6 million in 2019.

And along this path, two goals have been set for the “construction of a modern socialist country”, something that Xi Jinping has insisted on. From 2020 to 2035, the phase for the “basic fulfillment” of “socialist modernization” is advanced, and from 2035 to the middle of the century, the transformation and revitalization of the Chinese nation, said the president.

Among Xi’s positions and determinations has been promoting the principle of ‘One country, two systems’ for Hong Kong and Macao, and that of ‘One China’. He has also strongly opposed ‘Taiwan independence’, something that was included in the CCP’s charter after the congress that ended on Saturday.

On this issue, he has been emphatic in rejecting “foreign interference” and reaffirms a foreign policy of pragmatic diplomacy with the maxim that each country must take care of its internal affairs and respect national sovereignty and the integrity of the territories.

On economic issues, Xi Jinping and the CCP have established a dual circulation system, where the domestic market is the relevant one and is mutually promoted with the foreign market. In addition, he championed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an economic and commercial project that seeks to connect China, Asia, Europe and Latin America through a maritime route and another land route. . In addition, the concepts of ‘security’ and ‘development’ have marked the axes of his policies.

“Xi Jinping has promoted what he calls ‘comprehensive security,’ an extremely broad concept that covers an ever-increasing list of categories; some are familiar to observers in other parts of the world, such as military, ecological, food, and cyber security. Other elements are much broader, such as “cultural security”, “science and technology security”, “deep sea security” and “polar security”, explains Andrew Chubb. However, “this expansion in the scope of ‘security’ legitimizes expansions of the powers of the State vis-à-vis society,” says the researcher.

Another of the Chinese president’s flags has been the fight against corruption under the premise of “beating the tigers, swatting the flies and chasing the foxes”. Spokesperson for the 20th CPC Congress Sun Yeli said that over the past decade, more than 4.5 million corruption cases have been investigated and some 4.4 million people have been punished.

As for covid-19, analysts assure that the ‘zero covid’ policy that the president and the PCCh established in the country will remain in force for several more months until “China is satisfied that it has defeated the disease,” says Stephen Chan. “Once Chinese production is back up to full speed after Covid is officially over, that is, when restrictions are lifted, the West will feel economically challenged again.”

What comes next?



The political system in China is different from that applied in several Western countries. What was determined in recent days was the formation of the Communist Party, which is the one that leads the Asian giant, for the next five years.

Although there is no mandatory rule that establishes it, the members of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party (PCCh) are those who occupy the highest positions in the State, since they are part of the leading political group of the Asian country. Thus, the general secretary – or number one of the party – is also usually the president of the People’s Republic of China and the president of the Central Military Commission.

Now, in 2018, a modification in the national constitution eliminated the limit of two periods to govern the country, which means that Xi Jinping would also be re-elected for the second time in the highest position of the Executive.

Number two on the Standing Committee is the premier—sometimes called prime minister—and number three is the president of the National People’s Assembly (NPA)—the legislative body. From there down, in hierarchical order, the members of the PCCh are part of the majority of institutions and public entities in the country.

The central positions of the State (president, vice president and premier) are officially elected by the Chinese parliament every five years during the first meeting of the year, which is projected for March 2023.

It should be noted that the election of the members of the ANP lasts several months and is through indirect suffrage. People who are eligible to vote elect the representatives of their local congress. They, in turn, determine who will represent them in congresses of the provinces, and the latter select the candidates for the National Congress. It currently has 2,980 members, of whom at least 70 percent belong to the Communist Party of China.

