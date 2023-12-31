BEIJING. Who knows if he thought of Taiwan when Xi Jinping identified Dong Jun as the new Chinese Defense Minister. Certainly, the chosen one has experience of maneuvers around the Strait, given that before being appointed head of the Navy in 2021 he was deputy commander of the eastern theater of the People's Liberation Army. It is the first time that the Defense Minister arrives from the Navy, the same body from which Wang Houbin, the new head of the missile forces, arrives.

The signal is twofold. On the one hand, Xi communicates that the operational priority of the near future is in the increasingly crowded waters of the Pacific, between disputed islands in the Chinese seas and Taiwan, even more so after the presidential elections on January 13 which could confirm the most disliked party in Beijing in power . On the other hand, it makes it clear that the leadership does not know who to trust within some components of the armed forces.

Dong's appointment comes just several months after the removal of predecessor Li Shangfu, who is reportedly embroiled in a wide-ranging corruption investigation. The choice had become politically delicate, after the two loyalists promoted by Xi last March (Li and former Foreign Minister Qin Gang) both ended up in trouble.

The scandal is very large, so much so that it led to the sacking of nine senior officers. Among them, four generals of strategic missile units (which among other things guard China's nuclear arsenal), two officials from the equipment development department, the deputy chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the former head of the Air Force. Three days ago, three key men in the military industry and armaments development were removed, including heavyweight Wu Yansheng, president of the Aerospace Science and Technology Company. Only a few months ago he emphatically presented the roadmap for China's space program.

Since his first term, Xi has initiated a profound reorganization of the armed forces, but the latest expulsions demonstrate that loyalty towards the central leadership is not yet absolute. A quality that Xi will need if he really wants an army ready to fight by 2027, the year of the centenary of the armed forces and the next Congress of the Communist Party.