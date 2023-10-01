China, a few weeks ago, asked Colombia what topics it wanted to discuss in the meeting between Gustavo Petro and Xi Jinping on October 25. Colombian diplomats assured the Chinese that the number one point was the possibility of burying Bogotá’s first metro line, a key issue on Petro’s agenda. That work is being carried out by a consortium of China Harbor Engineering Company and Xi’an Rail Transit Group. The Chinese responded that it was not a matter of state, but rather an agreement between a local government and some Chinese companies, according to sources familiar with the conversations between both states. Therefore, Xi has no intention of addressing that issue. The Colombian Foreign Ministry insisted that the future of the metro be on the table, but the Asians, for the second time, assured that it was not a topic of interest for the Chinese president.

The refusal to discuss the issue has not deterred Petro, who on Thursday, when announcing his state visit, once again repeated in public that this was his main interest: “We will see what the Chinese head of state says about these issues, if you can help us give a hand to the transformation of transportation in Colombia towards rail and electric.” The Bogotá Mayor’s Office has approved and 25% completed the construction of an elevated line, but the Colombian president insists that at least one section must go underground, as in other capitals in the world. His position has brought him directly into conflict with the city’s mayor, Claudia López, who wants to continue with the original plan. López argues that the president’s plan is economically and legally unviable.

Petro will shake the hand of someone who is already considered a historical leader. Xi, 69, is the most powerful leader since the time of Mao Zedong. In March he was re-elected president of the People’s Republic for a third five-year term with the unanimous vote of the almost 3,000 delegates that make up the National People’s Congress, the Chinese legislature, controlled by the Communist Party. The Chinese president has absolute power over all state apparatuses and holds the general secretary of the party. His thought is studied in schools and universities throughout the country. At this moment, he faces the challenge of re-boosting his economy after the pandemic in an environment of growing confrontation with the United States.

In various interventions, Xi has warned of the turbulent global scenario and has denounced – in a statement to which he is very unlikely – Washington’s harassment. Western countries, he declared, are implementing a total suppression of China, which implies “unprecedented challenges for our development.” According to EL PAÍS, a delegation of US congressmen, led by Democrat Bob Menéndez, warned Petro of the dangers of falling into the hands of the Chinese Government. “Grabbing Beijing’s money ends up paying off,” they told the president. Petro replied that one way to avoid China’s emergence is to redouble Washington’s cooperation. Specifically, he said that it was necessary to convince President Joe Biden to finance the purchase of land from ranchers by the State to give them to the farmers.

President Gustavo Petro attends the ‘Government with the People’ meeting in the town of Kennedy, in Bogotá, on September 28, 2023. Nathalia Angarita

Relations between China and Colombia, however, have not stopped growing. Investments have tripled between 2021 and 2022. In addition to the agreement for the metro, Chinese capital is building the RegioTram, a train that connects Bogotá with several neighboring towns; and the Zijin Mining company bought the Buriticá gold mine, in Antioquia, from the Canadian Continental Gold. China is also interested in investing in the next 5G telecommunications tender, in addition to multiple railway and road projects that will be tendered later this year or that are in the planning phase by the Government.

In any case, not everything goes smoothly. According to a report by the consulting firm Colombia Risk Analysis dedicated to local perceptions of Chinese investment in the country, Gustavo Petro’s Government is not prepared to deepen its relationship with China from an economic, political or geostrategic point of view. The study maintains that there is a lack of knowledge and understanding about China and its way of doing business among Colombian public officials, the business community and the general public.

Regarding the metro, the Mayor’s Office and the Government created a working group to look for alternatives, but at the moment one has not been found that satisfies all parties. The local government proposed maintaining line 1 as planned and burying the next line, line 2. “We do not agree that the work should be paralyzed to turn it underground. We don’t see the reason. It is contracted like this and it must be done,” they comment from the Mayor’s Office. To counter these arguments, Petro has contracted an express study with the Colombian society of engineers to determine if it is possible to bury the line. The Attorney General’s Office believes that the president has committed disciplinary offenses by approving this contract by hand to analyze an issue that may be unviable. “This Administration is going to continue building. It will be up to whoever defends him or listens to the Government,” add the same sources.

Petro has the possibility of placing someone from his party, the narconovelas librettist Gustavo Bolívar, in charge of the city. The former senator is also running for mayor on October 29, although the numbers are not with him for now. The New Liberalism candidate, Carlos Fernando Galán, leads all the polls. Four days before Bogota residents go to the polls, the meeting between Xi and Petro will be held. The issue of the subway will float in the air, although one wants to ignore it and the other wants to deal with it at all costs. Presidents must then practice the art of rhetoric and diplomacy.

