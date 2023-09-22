The president of China, Xi Jinping, and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, announced during a meeting this Friday the establishment of a “strategic partnership.” Beijing’s gesture represents valuable diplomatic encouragement towards a leader isolated by the West and in search of international recognition. Since the war in Syria started in 2011, the president has barely set foot in Russia and Iran – his main allies – or, more recently, the Arab countries that have once again reached out to him. Assad has gone to China after having been rehabilitated as a partner of the Arab League in May of this year and with the hope that the Asian giant will help him revive an economy in free fall, on which the human catastrophe of the earthquake to the spiral of misery accumulated by a chronic internal conflict.

“The relations between China and Syria have withstood the test of changing international situations, and the friendship between both countries has strengthened over time,” Xi said during the meeting, according to the official Xinhua agency. The interview took place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou – decorated for the opening of the Asian Games – where Al Assad landed on Thursday.

The Chinese president has offered Beijing’s support to Syria against “foreign interference” and the safeguarding of its “sovereignty and territorial integrity”, as well as help with “reconstruction” and the strengthening of its “anti-terrorist” capacity. Xi has defended Damascus finding its own “political solution” to the civil war that would improve relations with other Arab countries.

The meeting underlines the growing interest of the People’s Republic in the Middle East. And its projection towards the so-called countries of the global south, to which China is increasingly approaching: Xi has emphasized his willingness to work with Syria to “safeguard the common interests of the two countries and the large number of developing countries.”

Meanwhile, Assad has praised the “success” of socialism “with Chinese characteristics” and has defended that Beijing has always been on the side “of international law” playing a “constructive” role, always according to Xinhua. He has also valued the numerous initiatives of global ambitions launched by Beijing in recent years – from the New Silk Road to the Global Development Initiative – and has assured that his country will “actively participate” in them. He has also shown his opposition to any “interference in China’s internal affairs” by offering his “unconditional and long-term” friendship.

The statement recalls in several passages the one launched by China together with Venezuela last week after Xi’s meeting with the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, another leader with little diplomatic margin among the Western powers, but received in style in Beijing. In both cases, the meetings have concluded with the signing of several economic and technological cooperation agreements.

China, throughout the Syrian war, has aligned itself with the interests of Damascus, although without taking an active part in the conflict, as Russia has done. But Beijing has vetoed, along with Moscow, key UN resolutions on Syria and has repeatedly shown its rejection of “any attempt at regime change” and the imposition of “unilateral sanctions” against this country.

At the same time, it has tried to increase economic cooperation and has placed itself at the starting point for the reconstruction of a devastated nation. In January 2022, Syria signed a memorandum of understanding to integrate into the Chinese New Silk Road, the ambitious infrastructure plan with which Beijing seeks to connect to the world. China is currently the second country from which Syria imports the most products, after Turkey, according to the World Bank.

Assad’s first trip to China

This is Assad’s first trip to China since 2004 and the second by a Syrian head of state since both countries established diplomatic relations in 1956. And it represents another step in the end of his isolation, reflected last May in the acceptance of Damascus again into the Arab League, amid hugs from the representatives of those countries that had expelled it and supported the rebels at the beginning of the war.

This time, the economic element seems to prevail over the symbolic. Assad controls two thirds of the territory (and the main cities) of Syria, but his weak point is the disastrous economic situation, which the earthquake with its epicenter in Turkey has worsened and motivated the start of protests in the city of Suweida last month. —unpublished since the 2011 uprising— in which they ended up calling for its fall. More than 90% of the population is below the poverty line and 70% depends on humanitarian aid, with inflation skyrocketing and the currency at historic lows. The exchange rate with the dollar has gone from 47 pounds before the war to 13,000 this Thursday.

The Syrian leader is also already thinking about the day after, which is why he looks to Beijing for the enormous financing of the reconstruction of the country when the war ends, which has caused some 500,000 deaths and 13 million displaced people and refugees.

China has been expanding its area of ​​influence in the Middle East for some time, where the feeling that the United States is retreating dominates, as in Afghanistan (2021) and, partially two years earlier, from northern Syria itself. Beijing’s greatest success has been facilitating the reestablishment of diplomatic relations at the beginning of the year between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which have just returned their ambassadors. Both countries have just joined, with the support of China, a recent expansion of the BRICS club, the forum of emerging countries: another moving piece of the complex puzzle of world geopolitics.

In addition, Beijing has once again offered to help resolve the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, Washington’s traditional territory. Last June, during a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Xi Jinping proposed a three-part peace plan similar to the one he presented in 2013. Beijing also offered to mediate in 2017 and 2021. Last June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed an invitation to Beijing – without specifying the date – of which he had informed his American allies. The trip has not yet taken place.

Last month, in a meeting with foreign correspondents in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riad Al Maliki, was open to Beijing getting involved in an eventual dialogue: “If there really is a peace process in the future [está paralizado desde 2014]”Why not?” he said. “Obviously, China wants to increase its presence in the Middle East. Not only economic, but also political, to reflect its own political weight as a world power.”

