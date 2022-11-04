Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Scholz in Beijing and did not shake hands with him due to COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing. The German leader arrived in China for a one-day visit, transmits Xinhua.

According to media reports, Xi Jinping said that China and Germany should work more together in “times of change and upheaval” for world peace.

It is noted that the meeting of the two leaders took place in the face of severe restrictions on coronavirus in China. So, the Chinese head greeted Scholz without a protective mask, but did not shake hands with his colleague.

In addition, after arriving in China, the board of the German chancellor was forced to immediately fly to South Korea to replace the crew. “Otherwise, the old crew would have to remain in quarantine in China,” said a source in the German Cabinet.

Earlier, the head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, assessed the possibility that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would influence China’s attitude towards Russia. Heusgen called the change in Beijing’s attitude towards Moscow an illusion and stressed that it would be possible to influence it only at the G20 summit. “But the hope of removing China from the Russian field is an illusion,” he stressed.