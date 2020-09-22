Highlights: Criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping, a Chinese businessman was heavily criticized

Ren Xiqiang, former president of a government-run real estate company, jailed for 18 years on charges of corruption

Earlier Chinese billionaire Ren was expelled from the ruling Communist Party

Beijing

Publicly criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping on the issue of dealing with the Corona virus has come as a shock to a Chinese businessman. Ren Zhiqiang, the former chairman of the state-run real estate company, has been jailed for 18 years on charges of corruption. Earlier, the Chinese billionaire was expelled from the ruling Communist Party.

A court in China’s capital, Beijing, said that Ren Xiciang has been found guilty of corruption. Ren was also accused of taking a bribe of millions of dollars. The judge sentenced Ren to 18 years in prison and also fined six lakh 20 thousand dollars. The court also said that Ren himself admitted all his charges and accepted the court’s decision after illegal money was recovered from him.

According to a report by the American TV channel CNN, people who question leadership in China are often put in jail by accusing them of corruption. Ren Zhiqiang, who has an outspoken opinion about press control (censorship) and other sensitive subjects, has not appeared publicly since publishing an article online in March.





Ren accuses Xi Jinping of not managing the outbreak

In this article, Ren accused Xi Jinping of not being able to handle the outbreak in Wuhan in December. The Discipline Inspection Commission in Beijing’s Shicheng District said on its website that Ren, 69, was accused of corruption, embezzlement, taking bribes and abusing his position in a government-owned company.

The agency said the former chairman of the Houyuan Group and deputy secretary of the party have been expelled from the ruling party. He did not provide any details about the crime. Xi, who became the leader of the ruling party in China in 2012, has acted to suppress criticisms, toughen censorship and crack down on non-official organizations. Dozens of journalists, labor and human rights activists and others have been imprisoned.