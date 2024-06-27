Meeting with Heads of State will be held from November 18th to 19th, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro

The vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) stated, this Thursday (June 27, 2024), that the President of China, Xi Jinping, confirmed his coming to Brazil in November for the Summit of Heads of State of the G20 (Group of 20).

“Xi confirmed that he will be in Brazil in November, at the G20. Afterwards, he will have a bilateral meeting with the president Lula (PT)”said the also minister of MDIC (Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) during an interview with CNN.

The meeting is scheduled for November 18 and 19 in Rio de Janeiro. The summit represents the conclusion of the work conducted by the country that currently holds the rotating presidency of the group – Brazil.

Leaders of the 19 member countries, plus the African Union and the European Union, are expected to attend.

Visit to China

Alckmin was in China for 4 days at the beginning of June 2024, where he met the president. The official mission generated, according to the government, R$24.6 billion in credit concessions for Brazil.

“500 million dollars worth of coffee were sold alone. In 2022, we exported 80 million dollars to China [em café]. Last year, 280 million dollars”the vice president told CNN.

In the interview, Alckmin also commented on the importance of maintaining good diplomatic relations with China and other countries.

“Brazil wants to have good relations with everyone and strengthen trade”, he said. He also stated that the country “doesn’t want to fight with anyone, it wants to grow”.