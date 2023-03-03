The People’s Assembly of China begins on Sunday (5) the annual session in which it must approve the unprecedented third presidential term for Xi Jinping, unquestioned in office despite the crisis of the covid pandemic and its economic consequences.

There is no doubt that Xi will remain in office after being re-elected in October for another five years as leader of the Communist Party and the armed forces, the two most important positions of power in Chinese politics.

Since then, the 69-year-old politician has faced unexpected challenges, with protests against the ‘covid zero’ strategy and the subsequent abandonment of the measure, which caused several deaths.

These questions will certainly be put to rest at the meeting of the National People’s Congress, a carefully choreographed event that will also name Li Qiang, the former leader of the Communist Party in Shanghai and an ally of Xi, as the new prime minister.

The plenary session is expected to last nearly 10 days and end with Xi’s presidency being backed by the 3,000 delegates who will gather in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

“Public opinion is probably not very good about him: the zero covid policy has shaken people’s faith”, opines Alfred Muluan Wu, professor of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Xi, however, still has a “very strong” position at the top of the party which makes it virtually unquestionable, Wu points out.

China maintained one of the most severe anti-covid policies in the world until December, with large-scale tests and prolonged confinements that affected economic growth and social life.

The malaise exploded in November, with the country’s biggest public protests in decades.

The health policy was suspended shortly afterwards, which caused an explosion of infections and deaths that the authorities barely officially reported.

The country is still recovering from the pandemic and from three years in which economic activity, jobs and education were subjugated to the government’s demand to eradicate the virus at any cost.

Analysts polled by AFP predict the Assembly will set the lowest economic growth target in decades.

However, there is no doubt about the position of Xi, who has filled the main party bodies with people loyal to his government.

– Protests –

Rather than threatening Xi’s power, last year’s protests “gave him exactly what he was looking for,” said Christopher Johnson, chairman of the China Strategies Group.

“If abandoning the ‘covid zero’ policy went well, he could… say he listened to the people. If that didn’t work out, he could blame the protesters and the ‘hostile foreign forces’ that his security chief publicly suggested were behind them,” he wrote in an article in Foreign Affairs magazine published last week.

Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said Xi now had the opportunity to trumpet his response to the pressure.

“He acted decisively when the protests included calls for him and the Communist Party to step down. He suffocated them and eliminated the root cause,” Tsang told AFP.

– Cold relationship with the West –

Delegates from the National Assembly and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will also approve a series of staff changes and will address everything from economic recovery to sex education in schools, state media reported.

The meetings function as a forum for participants to present new projects, but they have little influence on China’s overall administration.

This year’s event comes at a time of cold relations with western countries.

A dispute with the United States over alleged spy balloons has raised concern over Beijing’s ambiguous stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to announcing next year’s GDP target, outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang is expected to unveil a commitment to increase military spending on Sunday.