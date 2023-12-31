In his New Year's speech broadcast by CCTV, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that reunification with Taiwan was a “historic necessity”. “Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should unite to share the great glory of national rejuvenation,” he said.

The Chinese president has pledged continued support to Hong Kong and Macau to ensure their long-term prosperity and stability. In his year-end message, Xi added that China will continue to support the two special administrative regions in capitalizing on their distinctive strengths and improve in integrating with China's overall development.

«After weathering the storm, the Chinese economy is more resilient and dynamic than before – he continues -. In 2023 we continued to move forward with determination and tenacity. We have stood the test of wind and rain, seen wonderful scenes unfold along the way, and achieved many concrete results. We will remember this year as a year of hard work and perseverance. Looking to the future, we have full confidence in the future.”