China, Xi's best wishes

China “will definitely be reunified”: Chinese President Xi Jinping said this today while addressing the nation in his end-of-year speech. “All Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common goal and share the glory of the renewal of the Chinese nation,” Xi stressed, quoted by state news agency Xinhua.

China's economy is “more resilient and more dynamic than before“, the president said in his year-end speech, quoted by Xinhua. During 2023, the country's economy has weathered the storm to become “more resilient and dynamic than before,” Xi said.

