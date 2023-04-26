About a year behind announced intentions, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky: the call was announced from Beijing, with Foreign Ministry aide Hua Chunying tweeting the news in English and then in Russian. On the same social network the words of the leader of Kiev: “I had a long and significant phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of the Ukrainian ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations”.

China is a candidate to play a fundamental role in mediation between the two countries at war: Xi Jinping was on a trip to Moscow a few weeks ago and last February 24, on the anniversary of the invasion, he proposed a plan to Putin of peace, to be submitted also to Zelensky. The first point was the request for a ceasefire, without however asking for the withdrawal of the Russian Army from the occupied Ukrainian territories. Historically Beijing has never directly condemned the invasion, not voting the UN resolutions condemning Russia. The phone call lasted about an hour, Ukrainian sources said. Chinese state television reported that Xi told Zelensky that “dialogue and negotiation are the only way out” of the conflict.

“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out”, according to the Chinese president, who – in his first phone call with Zelensky since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis – wanted to underline that “there are no winners in a nuclear war” . Beijing has announced that it will send a special representative to Kiev for talks aimed at resolving the crisis, on China all the pressure of various European leaders, led by the French Emmanuel Macron, who are asking Xi Jinping to convince Putin to lay down his arms.