Chinese soldiers must devote all their will and energy to preparing for war, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to a military base in Guangdong province on October 13. This was reported by the Xinhua news agency.

While checking the condition of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Marine Corps in Chaozhou City, Xi Jinping appealed to the military and urged them to maintain a state of high alert. He also demanded from them absolute dedication, reliability and impeccability. At the same time, the Chinese leader recalled that the Marine Corps is an elite unit designed to defend national sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests of China.

As clarifies CNN, the main purpose of Xi Jinping’s visit to Guangdong province was to speak at a ceremonial meeting convened in honor of the 40th anniversary of the creation of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. It is noted that at the moment, relations between Beijing and Washington are at the height of tension due to the coronavirus pandemic and disputes over Taiwan.

Earlier it was reported that Beijing was preparing for a kind of “arms race” with the United States in the field of microelectronics. The country’s authorities have developed protectionist measures that will circumvent the restrictions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.