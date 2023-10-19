President of China defended the 2-State Solution in meeting with Prime Minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. Second Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said it should be avoided “the conflict spreads or spirals out of control and causes a severe humanitarian crisis”.

The statements were made this Thursday (October 19, 2023) during the Chinese leader’s meeting with the Prime Minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly, in Beijing.

At the meeting, Xi also advocated the implementation of the 2-state solution. He said that the project that establishes the coexistence of Israel and Palestine is the “fundamental exit” for the conflict. The Chinese president further praised what he called “Egypt’s vital role” for “mitigate the situation” humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

“China will coordinate more with Egypt and other Arab countries to work for a quick, comprehensive, fair and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue”said Hua Chunying.



Reproduction/X @SpokespersonCHN – October 19, 2023 Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and China’s President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing

This Thursday (Oct 19), the Egyptian government authorized the entry of 20 trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The measure is the result of negotiations with Israel brokered by US President Joe Biden. According to the country’s president, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, assistance will arrive through Rafah, on Gaza’s southern border with the Sinai Peninsula.

UN RESOLUTION

China claimed to be “deeply disappointed” with the veto given by the USA to the Brazilian resolution. Here’s the complete of the document proposed by the Brazilian government on the war (PDF – 203 kB).

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, the UN Security Council “needs to hear the call of many Arab countries and the Palestinian people” as tensions in the region continue to rise.

“[O órgão da ONU deve] do your duty and play your role in achieving a ceasefire, protecting civilians and preventing an even worse humanitarian catastrophe,” he said to journalists this Thursday (Oct 19).

The Brazilian proposal had 12 votes in favor, 1 against and two abstentions in the UN Security Council vote, held on Wednesday (Oct 18). The document was not approved because the only vote against was given by the United States, a permanent member of the body and with the right to veto.

After the result, the Brazilian ambassador to the UN, Sérgio Danese, stated that “unfortunately, the council was once again unable to adopt” a resolution of the conflict. “Silence and inaction prevailed”he said.

After the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield classified resolutions as “important”but stated that the country was “disappointed” because the Brazilian text did not mention Israel’s rights of self-defense.

“Like all nations of the world, Israel has the inherited right to self-defense […] After previous terrorist attacks by groups such as Al-Qaeda and Isis, this council reaffirms this right. The text should have done the same”he said.