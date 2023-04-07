The prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine harms all countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday, April 7, at an informal dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

“An early ceasefire and hostilities are in the interests of all parties and the whole world. A political settlement is the only correct way out of the situation,” said the Chinese leader, whose words are quoted on the website. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

In addition, according to Xi Jinping, China has always stood for honesty and justice in resolving the conflict in Ukraine and was not guided by personal interests.

Earlier, on April 6, during the talks with Macron in Beijing, the President of China noted that there is no miracle cure for resolving the crisis in Ukraine. He specified that the parties to the conflict need to create conditions for peace talks.

Earlier on the same day, Politico wrote that Macron was unable to convince the head of China to change his position regarding the conflict in Ukraine. The publication noted that the Chinese leader at the talks reiterated his point of view on the Ukrainian conflict, stressing that “all parties have reasonable security concerns,” but did not even hint that he would use his influence to end the conflict, pointed out. the authors of the article.

In February, China published a position paper on a political settlement of the situation in Ukraine. Among the main points are the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, as well as a call to prevent further escalation.

The Russian side stated that it respects the Chinese peace plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, which, in turn, irritates the West.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.