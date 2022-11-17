One of the most tense moments of the conversation between the two leaders. / Adam Scotti/

PAUL M. DIEZ SPECIAL ENVOY TO BALI (INDONESIA) Thursday, November 17, 2022, 11:23



From the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping to the crisis over the missing missile in Poland that raised fears of World War III, the G-20 summit has left a good album of moments for history. For unusual and revealing, one of them is the anger that the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, threw at the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, at the end of one of the meetings.

Captured by Canada’s joint media team (‘pool’), the video captures a unique moment and, generally, banned from the general public: the private conversation between two leaders and, above all, Xi’s anger. In the recording, barely a minute long and translated into English by his interpreter, the Chinese president reproaches Trudeau that “everything we talk about has been leaked to the media. That’s not appropriate.”

The Cdn Pool cam captured a tough talk between Chinese President Xi & PM Trudeau at the G20 today. In it, Xi expresses his displeasure that everything discussed yesterday “has been leaked to the paper(s), that’s not appropriate… & that’s not the way the conversation was conducted” pic.twitter.com/Hres3vwf4Q Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 16, 2022

With a half smile that cannot hide his anger or his condescension towards the young Canadian prime minister, he also reproaches him that “this was not the conversation we had”, suggesting that the leak did not conform to reality. Opening his arms to Trudeau to emphasize his words, he warns him that “if we are sincere and honest, we should respect each other to communicate. Otherwise, it’s going to be very difficult.”

Trudeau, visibly embarrassed, replies that “in Canada we believe in free, open and honest dialogue” and that he is confident that they will continue to “work together constructively, but there will be issues on which we disagree.” Xi, who has been turning her head from side to side without looking directly at Trudeau and seems to lose patience as she listens to the translator, cuts her off.

Raising his hands in the air to settle the matter, he retorts, “Let’s create the conditions first.” And then, smiling, she shakes his hand and leaves, without giving him a chance to respond. For his part, Trudeau hesitates for a few seconds and, swaying slightly as if he doesn’t know where to go, heads in the opposite direction towards an exit.

‘Meng Wanzhou Case’



Full of tension, this talk reflects the bad relations between China and Canada, which have not yet closed the ‘Meng Wanzhou case’ due to her injuries, the Huawei ‘heiress’ arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver airport for, allegedly, having circumvented US sanctions against Iran.

Following his arrest in Canada on the orders of a New York court investigating Huawei’s sales to Iran, the Chinese regime arrested two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, accusing them of espionage, sentenced the former to eleven years imprisonment. jail. In true Cold War style, he finally traded them in September last year for Meng Wanzhou, who returned to China a hero.

In addition to that incident and Xi’s condescension towards the young Trudeau, Beijing and Ottawa maintain an open animosity despite the fact that Vancouver is one of the cities with the largest Chinese community in the world. Or precisely because of that, since the Canadian Intelligence Service itself has alerted Trudeau to the increasing Chinese interference in the country.

That complaint, which the prime minister conveyed to Xi Jinping at their meeting, was precisely what was leaked to the press, infuriating him. Paradoxically, the Chinese president’s anger over the lack of privacy in his meeting with Trudeau was caught on camera and has ended up going viral.