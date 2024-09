Dilma Rousseff and Xi Jinping at a meeting in Brazil, in 2014 | Photo: EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping awarded Dilma Rousseff the Medal of Friendship, in a decree signed on Friday (13), on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

According to the state newspaper China Dailyit is the highest state honor for foreigners, “given to those who have made outstanding contributions to China’s modernization, promoted exchanges and cooperation between China and the rest of the world, and defended world peace.”

In addition to the former president of Brazil and current head of the BRICS Bank, 14 other people were honored for their contributions to the Chinese regime.

The Medal of the Republic was awarded posthumously to Wang Yongzhi, a pioneer of China’s manned space program. Medical scientist Wang Zhenyi received the same award for his “advances in the treatment of leukemia,” as did wheat breeding expert Li Zhensheng and war veteran Huang Zongde.

According to the state news agency Xinhua, another ten Chinese were recognized with titles national fees.