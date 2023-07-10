Chinese dictator Xi Jinping met this Monday (10) in Beijing with Russian Federation Council President Valentina Matviyenko to discuss the development of bilateral relations and work “closely” on the strategic partnership between the two countries. .

“China is willing to work closely with Russia to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era,” said the leader of the Chinese regime, in a new sign that the Asian country will not adhere to sanctions against Moscow for the war in Russia. Ukraine.

During the meeting with the third top Russian government official, Xi stressed the importance of Sino-Russian relations, saying they are based on the “fundamental interests of both countries and peoples”, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The Chinese dictator and Matviyenko agreed on the importance of strengthening communication and cooperation in multilateral organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS with the aim of promoting a “global, fair and equitable” governance reform to protect the “common interests of emerging markets” and developing countries.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Communist Party of China and the main Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, the Russian representative expressed her support for the strategic partnership between Russia and China and highlighted the progress achieved in the last years.

In addition, she praised Xi’s state visit last March to her country, where she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in what she considered a “positive impulse” for the development of bilateral relations.

On that same trip, the two countries agreed to strengthen their military cooperation to increase “mutual trust” between their Armed Forces.

In February 2022, just before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin and Xi proclaimed an “unbounded friendship” between their nations in Beijing.

The Asian country has maintained an ambiguous position regarding the conflict, avoiding condemning it and defending “respect for the territorial integrity” of all countries.