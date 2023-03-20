Xi Jinpingpresident of China, is already located in Moscow, Russia, where has gathered with his equal, Vladimir Putin, to discuss topics of interest for both countries, including the peace plan proposed by China to end the war in Ukraine.

Xi Jinping said he hopes his visit to Russia will give a “new impetus” to relations between Beijing and Moscow, upon his arrival at the Moscow airport.

“I am convinced that this visit will be productive and will give new impetus to the healthy and stable development of Sino-Russian relations”said the Chinese president, adding that Beijing and Moscow are “good neighbors” and “reliable partners.”

For his part, Vladimir Putinstressed that in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, being willing to address China’s proposed peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

“We are always open to negotiations. We will certainly talk about all these issues, including your initiatives, which we treat with respect”Putin told Xi in an informal meeting that was broadcast on Russian television.

From Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use his “influence” over his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin in Moscow to “put an end” to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the spokesman for Ukrainian diplomacy said on Monday.

“Ukraine closely watches Chinese president’s visit to Russia. We hope that Beijing will use its influence on Moscow to end the war of aggression against Ukraine.”stated Oleg Nikolenko.

During today all the meetings that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have will be informal, starting official discussions on Tuesday, it should be remembered that the president of China will be in Russia on a three-day visit.

With information from AFP