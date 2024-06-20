On September 20, 2023, China’s authoritarian leader Xi Jinping visited the city of Fengqiao in China’s Zhejiang province and declared that China should “support and develop” the Fengqiao experience in the new era to “properly manage internal contradictions” and “solve problems at the grassroots level.”

The “Fengqiao Experience” alludes to a practice of the Chinese Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) in which citizens maintained control and “reformed” those who were considered “class enemies” by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In Fengqiao, CCP cadres mobilized many to “reform reactionary elements.” According to CCTV, the CCP’s news outlet, and as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA)the year 2023 marks six decades since communist dictator Mao Zedong attempted to impose the “Fengqiao experience” across China.

According to the same RFA service, Xi first addressed the “Fengqiao experience” in 2013, claiming that CCP cadres in Fengqiao introduced the practice of “relying on the people to resolve conflicts on the ground.” The Chinese leader went on to call on cadres to apply “the thinking and methods of the rule of law” when dealing with issues that affect the “vital interests of the masses.”

Radio Free Asia then quoted Chinese scholar-in-exile Chen Pokong, who noted that Xi’s reintroduction of the practice of the “Fengqiao experiment” indicates that Xi faces a lot of resistance within the CCP and that he is trying to consolidate his control over the government and mobilize people to resist their political opponents within the party.

Furthermore, Chen said that, during the Cultural Revolution, Mao was unable to confront rival Liu Shaoqi within the party leadership and, therefore, incited the Red Guard rebels to fight political dissidents within the CCP. The Red Guards ended up denouncing Liu as a “renegade, traitor, strikebreaker” and a “crack capitalist” who sought to undermine the communist revolution, according to a Al Jazeera report. In 1968, Liu was expelled from the party.

Similarly, Xi is currently mobilizing people to fight against his political opponents within the CCP in order to reinforce his control over the government, Chen argued.

In addition to supporting the “Fengqiao experiment” approach to national-level surveillance, Xi also highlighted the theme of “common prosperity” in his vision of China’s future, asserting that Zhejiang should take the lead in promoting “common prosperity.” and take the reduction of urban-rural inequality, regional inequality and income inequality as the main strategic direction to boost the urban-rural integrated development mechanism.

Furthermore, Chen believes Xi’s promotion of “common prosperity” is a means of attracting middle- and low-income people and making them resent rich China, RFA added. By combining “common prosperity” with the “Fengqiao experience,” Xi is essentially replicating the position of Mao’s Cultural Revolution, which favors populism over capitalism and the planned economy over the market economy.

Similarly, veteran commentator Hu Ping was quoted by RFA as saying that the notion of constant “struggle” is at the heart of the “Fengqiao experience.”

“In his mind, there are enemies everywhere,” Hu commented, referring to Xi. “In prison, there is not enough space for so many people, so they are expanding [as condições de uma prisão] for society in general.” “These organizations (…) deal mainly with political [em vez da criminalidade],” Hu said of the groups targeted by the “Fengqiao experiment” under Xi. “These are intrusive controls and a way to bring back the class struggles of the Mao era,” Hu added.

Furthermore, on November 14, the RFA reported that the CCP intends to intensify neighborhood surveillance, transferring local law enforcement from police stations to neighborhood “networks”, where volunteers, vigilantes and residents will be invited to monitor each other.

A March 2023 directive from the Ministry of Public Security called for the active integration of police stations into “grassroots social governance” through cooperation with local “vigilante” groups and local CCP officials.

Furthermore, Chinese authorities began reducing auxiliary police officers and merging local police stations, hoping to rely on neighborhood police officers and local militias under the police system. “network management“, as reported by state media cited by RFA.

The network management system basically divides neighborhoods into quadrants with 15 to 20 residences in each sector and assigns a supervisor to each group to report residents’ activities to neighborhood committees, as explained by RFA.

A Guangdong resident, who gave only his surname, Liao, for security reasons, revealed to RFA that one of the reasons the network management system was introduced is to focus on neighborhood policing and “defending stability,” which involves coercion and surveillance to prevent dissent against the CCP. “Stability defense measures are becoming more and more stringent,” Liao said. “They will never reduce the stability defense forces.”

China has adopted mass law enforcement measures to crack down on dissent against the CCP, with authorities so far deploying large numbers of residents known locally as “red bracelets” or “Chaoyang aunts” to spy on others during important events and high-level political meetings.

That said, the new “networked management system” hopes to make this behavior permanent, as local officials have been given more powers and are recruiting “network employees” all over the country. Recruiting local employees under the network management system is part of Xi’s “Fengqiao experiment,” RFA reported.

In comments to RFA, Ma Ju, a political commentator, said: “This social control will strengthen the system to preserve internal stability and create a volunteer police force, expanding the use of Chaoyang aunts across the country to protect the regime.”

Angeline Tan is a contributor to La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana.

©2024 La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana. Published with permission. Original in Italian: “Xi Jinping eats Mao: cinesi obbligati a spiarsi a vicenda”.