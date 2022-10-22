Home page politics

Enigmatic Xi ​​Jinping: Chief’s Painting Gallery at the Chinese Communist Party Museum in Beijing © Noel Celis/afp

China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping will probably seal his third term as head of the communists on Sunday. He is one of the most powerful in the world – but the person Xi is a mystery.

Beijing/Munich – He is standing at the lectern, his chin slightly raised: Xi Jinping begins his speech, 100 minutes of his government’s work report, in front of around 2,300 delegates at the current party conference of China’s Communists. On Sunday, he looked unfathomable when his predecessor, former head of state Hu Jintao, was surprisingly led out of the hall. Was it a health emergency or a show of force? At first one could only speculate about this. But one thing is certain: at the end of this party conference on Sunday, Xi wants to be confirmed for a third five-year term at the age of 69, the first since the founder of the state, Mao Zedong. There is no doubt that he will succeed.

“Xi himself seems to represent power in itself. It radiates from him, almost like a physical force,” writes Kerry Brown in his new book Xi Jinping. A study of Power, one of the few books about Xi. He talks like a man of infinite confidence, said Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London and a recognized Xi expert.

Aside from his apparent claim to power, Xi Jinping is enigmatic as a person. The cornerstones of his life are well known. So are the key elements of the policies he has launched, from relatively successful poverty reduction to zero-Covid and the disturbing re-education camps for Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang. But no one knows what Xi is really thinking. He never gives interviews and, like all Chinese Communist Party (CCP) grandees, lives in the Zhongnanhai gated complex next to the old Imperial Palace in the heart of Beijing. There is a lack of credible sources who know Xi and want to speak openly about him.

Instead of personal statements, Xi came up with pathetic slogans such as “The great revival of the nation” by 2049 or “Chinese dream” or goals such as “Common Prosperity”. Five years ago, he had his “Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era” included in the party constitution.” And so our view of Xi remains vague, shaped by the image of the power politician.

Xi Jinping: Most powerful politician since Mao

Xi is the General Secretary of the Communist Party, President of the country and Chief of the Armed Forces. So were his predecessors. But according to experts, Xi is the most powerful politician since Mao Zedong. He sidelined internal competitors, in part through corruption investigations. He rules the party through a network of commissions – most of which he chairs himself and which control the state apparatus. This structure, which is impenetrable to outsiders, is said to result in efficiency gains in some concrete policy issues. Most importantly, it cements Xi’s control over many policy areas. “The evidence of his need for control is pervasive and sometimes shockingly detailed,” Brown said.

“Xi differs radically from his predecessors in terms of assertiveness,” said former Australian Prime Minister and current Asia Society President Kevin Rudd recently at the launch of his book The Avoidable War on the US-China conflict. The predecessors Jiang Zemin or Hu Jintao were always part of a leadership collective. However, Xi is increasingly claiming leadership for himself.

China’s head of state is misjudged by many observers

When Xi Jinping took office in 2012, many observers considered him a pragmatic reformer. No wonder, since his most important competitor made a name for himself at the time with socialist songs and quotations from Mao. Xi, on the other hand, had a father who fell out of favor under Mao for his pragmatic policies as vice prime minister.

Xi Jinping’s father, Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002), fought alongside Mao against the nationalists in the civil war of the 1930s. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the elder Xi rose steadily – until Mao started the Cultural Revolution and persecuted any politician who was not considered “revolutionary” enough. Xi Zhongxun was first demoted to vice president of a tractor factory, later tortured and imprisoned by Red Guards. Xi Jinping’s sister took her own life out of fear. And in 1969, the then 15-year-old Xi Jinping was put on a train with around 20 other young people to do physical labor in the countryside. For seven years he lived in the northwestern village of Liangjiahe, partly in a cave dwelling, the traditional dwelling of humble farmers in the region.

The horror of the Cultural Revolution must have had an extreme impact on Xi. But instead of opposing Party despotism or one-person rule, he pushed himself into the CCP. Like so many other things, what prompted him to do this remains a mystery. While he was still a farm laborer, he made application after application. Again and again he was rejected because of his origin as the son of a disgraced person. That too must have been a humiliating experience. But he persisted until the party finally accepted him in the early 1970s.

First he was deported to the countryside, then Xi Jinping made a party career

Xi Jinping began his party career in 1974 as an official in Liangjiahe. It is said that the time was hard for Xi and the others, that the people of the village lived in poverty. “I understood their needs. My biggest wish at the time was to give the villagers the opportunity to eat meat, and eat it often,” Xi said of his first post in 2015. People were obviously important to him. But nothing is known about what Xi really experienced and felt in Liangjiahe.

From there things went uphill for him. From 1975 to 1979, Xi studied chemical engineering at the renowned Tsinghua University in Beijing. During this time, the older Xi was rehabilitated: Xi Zhongxun built China’s first special economic zone Shenzhen on behalf of Deng Xiaoping, which experimented with foreign trade and international investments and has now risen to become a high-tech metropolis. Shenzhen is seen as the starting point for China’s rise. Father Xi’s role in the success fueled expectations that the son would be made of similar stuff.

The father also defined Xi’s place in the party. Through him, Xi belonged to the so-called group of “princelings,” sons of Mao-era revolutionary leaders, who were rather unpopular in the reform era. So Xi’s prospects for a stellar career were modest. “There was no inevitability in his rise to power,” writes Kerry Brown. “But there must have been something in the party’s opaque machinery, behind the facade, that set it apart from the many other competitors in the highly competitive and ruthless world of the Chinese political elite.”

Rise Across Three Coastal Provinces: Xi Jinping’s Road to Power

When he was vice mayor of the port city of Xiamen in the coastal province of Fujian in the mid-1980s, Xi met his second wife, Peng Liyuan, with whom he has one daughter. As a successful singer of folk operas and socialist songs, Peng Liyuan was much more famous than Xi Jinping at the time: he was “Peng Liyuan’s husband”. Today she is the first First Lady of China to appear in public, including abroad.

In the 1990s, Xi acted largely inconspicuously and was considered cautious and controlled. The real rise began in 1999: governor of Fujian, party leader of the neighboring province of Zhejiang, which is known for its successful private sector, and finally party leader of Shanghai in 2007 (the party leaders in China always rank above the governor). It was only at this time that it became clear that Xi Jinping was also eligible for even higher ordinations. The processes leading up to the 2012 party conference that actually led to the final election of the then 59-year-old Xi are still “shrouded in mystery,” writes Brown.

China’s Head of State and Party: The Great Unknown

Political texts and pamphlets from Xi’s time in the provinces became known much later. Even then, Xi saw the party as central to China’s quest for higher status in the world. At the same time, Xi supported a stronger separation of business and politics in enterprising China. This also gave many hope for a reformist attitude. Today, Xi encourages state-owned companies and forces private firms to set up party cells.

The British Magazine economist quoted recently from a secret message (later revealed by Wikileaks) from the US embassy in Beijing to Washington: “Our contact believes Xi has a genuine sense of entitlement and believes that members of his generation are the ‘legitimate heirs’ of the revolutionary are achievements of their parents and therefore ‘deserve to rule China.’” The contact, a local scientist with access to the power elite, does not consider Xi to be ideology-driven, it said. Rather, Xi chose to survive by becoming “redder than red.”

Even as president, Xi is more red than pragmatic; ideology seems to be more important to him than economic development. His crackdown on free speech, the containment of entrepreneurship and the zero-Covid policy threaten to choke off growth. The conflict with the US and a simultaneous alliance with Russia’s Vladimir Putin positions China in a complicated world differently than it did under its constructive predecessors. He does not say what drives Xi. His policies are interpreted by others, by China’s state media and diplomats as well as by critical foreign analysts. It will probably be the same for the next five years.