Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former US diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Thursday.whom he described as an “old friend” for his role in the rapprochement between the two countries in the 1970s.

This meeting between Xi and the centennial former Secretary of State comes at a time of strong tensions between the United States and China, despite the fact that Washington tries to appease the tension with several visits by high-ranking officials to China in recent weeks.

“The Chinese people value friendship, we will never forget our old friend and his historic contribution to promoting the development of China-US relations and advancing people-to-people friendshipfrom both countries, Xi told Kissinger on Thursday, according to state media.

Kissinger was a key figure in the historic rapprochement in the 1970s between China, led by Mao Zedong, and the United States.

when he was counselor Homeland Security secretly traveled to Beijing in July 1971 to prepare for the establishment of diplomatic relations with China and pave the way for US President Richard Nixon’s historic tour in 1972..

US China policy requires Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage

“This not only benefited the two countries but also changed the world,” Xi said.

“The world is currently undergoing changes that have not been seen in a century and the international landscape is undergoing enormous changes,” said the Chinese president.

“China and the United States are once again at a crossroads and both sides must make a decision,” he added.

Kissinger thanked Xi for receiving him at the Diaoyutai residence, in the same building he occupied in 1971.

“Relations between our two countries are going to be central to world peace and to the progress of our societies,” Kissinger said.

The version of the visit

Chinese state television called Kissinger a “legendary diplomat” and noted that since 1971 he has visited China more than 100 times.

Kissinger was received on Wednesday by China’s top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, who thanked him for his “historic contributions to the thaw of China-US relations.”

“US policy toward China requires Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage,” said Wang, the Chinese Communist Party’s top diplomat.



The former head of US diplomacy met on Tuesday with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who is under US sanctions.

Washington’s opening to China propelled the economy of the Asian giant out of isolation and since then it has managed to become the second world power, behind the United States.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov. AFP

Kissinger, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, made his fortune advising companies with investments in China and has spoken out against the hardening of US policy towards Beijing.

Kissinger is for his admirers a visionary, but for his critics a controversial diplomat, cquestioned, among other issues, for his support for coups in Uruguay, Chile and Argentina.

