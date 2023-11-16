Presidents Xi Jinping and Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed this Thursday to take relations between China and Mexico “to a new level” during a meeting in California.

This face to face, the first between Xi and López Obrador, It took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. which takes place this week in San Francisco (California, USA).

On the social network Xi congratulated López Obrador for having led Mexico on a “path of progress and reforms, achieving important advances in national development”.

Xi referred during the meeting to the impact that Hurricane Otis has had in Mexico and especially in Acapulco (Guerrero), the most affected area and where this meteorological phenomenon left 48 dead and 26 missing, according to official figures from the Mexican authorities.

“I would like to express my condolences to you again,” Xi told López Obrador at the beginning of the meeting, according to the Chinese ambassador to Mexico.

In the meeting with the President of China, Xi Jinping, in San Francisco, California, we reiterated our commitment to continue maintaining good relations for the benefit of our people and our nations. pic.twitter.com/sx89jh5HDH — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 16, 2023

The Chinese leader also mentioned the help that China has offered to Mexico for the port of Acapulco after the devastating impact of the hurricane, and said that his Government attaches “great importance” to this issue and the necessary arrangements are already being made for repairs to begin.

Xi’s words had a positive tone and sought rapprochement with López Obrador, whom he had not met until now because both hardly travel internationally.

Specifically, Xi began his remarks by recalling that, ten years ago, when he was vice president of China, he visited Mexico, where the country’s “rich and ancient” cultural history and the “hospitality” of its people left a “deep impression” on him. .

“The friendship between China and Mexico has gone through good and bad times and has strengthened over time,” added Xi, who expressed his willingness to work with López Obrador to take bilateral relations “to a new level.”

López Obrador said on social networks that he expressed to Xi his “commitment to continue maintaining good relations for the benefit” of the Chinese and Mexican peoples.

The leaders spoke behind closed doors for an hour and discussed their cooperation “on essential issues, such as the fight against trafficking in chemical precursors of synthetic drugs,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry expanded.

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, in fact, had anticipated that the issue would be on the agenda. “How to better control what leaves Asia and what arrives in Mexico, because there is logically a line of fentanyl precursors that is legal that goes to anesthetic and cosmetic medications and the part that is not legal,” said the chancellor.

On Wednesday, during an extensive meeting with Biden, Xi agreed to take steps to cut off the supply of chemicals for the production of the synthetic opioid.

López Obrador, who usually avoids this type of international commitments, has an extensive bilateral agenda at this summit, starting with Xi.

The president, who landed in San Francisco on Wednesday, will also meet in person this Thursday with the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, and with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau.



A bilateral meeting with Joe Biden, president of the United States, is scheduled for Friday. Mexico’s main trading partner.

Leaders attending an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum summit at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, USA.

Xi, for his part, also held a bilateral meeting with the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. The Peruvian Presidency reported on social networks that both countries expressed their “mutual willingness to (…) economic cooperation and the exploration of project opportunities in areas such as health, digital economy, trade, energy, mining, tourism and culture.”

The APEC summit, which brings together 21 economies from the Asia-Pacific bloc, gained momentum in San Francisco on Wednesday with the extensive meeting between Xi and Biden, where the leaders of both superpowers agreed to restore their military communications and offered signs of calmer waters.

With this backdrop, The leaders of the alliance will shake hands this Thursday in a meeting that aims to promote alliances, protect supply chains, debate the impact of artificial intelligence and establish a path towards economies that consider the climate crisis and the human factor.

In his inaugural address, Biden said Xi asked him “why he was so committed to the Pacific.” “I responded that because we are a peaceful nation. Because of us there has been peace and security in the region, allowing them to grow. He did not disagree,” Biden said.

The leaders of the Pacific economies, with Colombia and India as observers, will discuss topics such as artificial intelligence, supply chains and the transition to green economies.

EFE and AFP