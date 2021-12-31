In his last speech of the year, the Chinese president focused on issues such as the sovereignty of Taiwan and the “stability” of Hong Kong. Xi closed the year by also taking stock of the pandemic and with a view to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

This December 31, the Chinese president addressed the nation to close 2021.

In his televised speech, Xi stressed the Communist Party’s commitment to make China a world leader by 2049 and did not neglect the situation of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, territories that Beijing considers its own and for whose sovereignty it has not. stopped crying out in recent years.

“We must always keep a long-term perspective, be aware of potential risks, maintain strategic focus and determination, and achieve the broad and grand while addressing the delicate and detailed,” said Xi, highlighting the socio-economic achievements and congratulating himself. that the country has become what he called a “moderately prosperous” nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping appears on the television screen in the Beijing Mall, November 11, 2021. © Noel Celis / AFP

A “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan

Xi assured working for “the complete reunification of the homeland” and said that this objective is the “common aspiration” of the “Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait”, in a clear reference to the Taiwanese territory, the center of debate with the West during this 2021.

“I sincerely hope that all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation join forces to create a brighter future for our nation,” said the Chinese leader.

Taiwan denounces the constant violation of its airspace by China. © France 24

The statements regarding a “peaceful” union contrast with those of a Beijing official, who warned last week that China would take “drastic measures” if Taiwan moves towards formal independence.

The situation around Taiwan has strained the relationship between Beijing and Washington. The United States has claimed in recent months to support independence and democracy in the territory and has promised military support to the island in the event of an invasion by Beijing.

Xi Jinping highlights the “stability” of Hong Kong and Macao

In his speech, the Chinese president also referred to what he described as the “stability” in the semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to China in 1997, and the enclave of Macao, returned in 1999 after Portuguese rule.

“The country has always been concerned about the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao,” said the president, who also promised “efforts” to maintain the mechanism of one country, two systems.

This mechanism was one of the conditions of the return of Hong Kong to China by the United Kingdom in 1997, then it was stipulated that Beijing should guarantee the independence of Hong Kong and all its democratic freedoms to the territory.

Dozens of policemen carried out a raid on the headquarters of the digital newspaper ‘Stand News’, in Hong Kong, on December 29, 2021. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

The promise that has nevertheless been compromised. Since the massive 2019 citizen protests against the central power on the island, Beijing unleashed a series of measures that human rights defenders denounce as repressive against freedom of expression. Among these, the national security law, which has severely mollified local pro-democracy dissent and helped central-power politicians take root in Hong Kong spheres of power.

Chinese management in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic

Xi Jinping also highlighted in his speech the “praise” he has received from foreign leaders regarding the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chinese president highlighted the contribution by the Asian giant of “2,000 million doses of vaccines (against Covid-19) to more than 120 countries and international organizations,” as indicated in his speech.

Beijing, host of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Despite the diplomatic boycott that countries such as the United States have announced to the sporting event, Xi Jinping assured that China is “ready” to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

The president promised that China will present a “great Olympic Games to the world with all its heart,” since, according to him, “the world is looking forward to China, and China is ready” to host the world event, which will begin next February. anus.

2022 will be a challenging year for Xi Jinping. The president of China will have to manage the economic slowdown of the Asian country, as well as the XX Congress of the Communist Party in autumn.

In his annual closing, Xi also alluded to the fight against extreme poverty and recalled that “there is still a long way to go.” An issue absent from the speech was the gross domestic product, which had been addressed in previous years.

With EFE, AP and Reuters