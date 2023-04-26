The long-awaited telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, took place this morning and, what is even more important, ended with more signs of hope than rejection. “I have had a long and meaningful telephone conversation with the Chinese president. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of a Chinese ambassador to Ukraine, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter.

The two leaders had not yet spoken to each other since the start of the war in February last year. Xi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March to outline his peace plan to stop the war and showed his commitment to open dialogue with Zelensky. The opportunity was given yesterday via telephone, since the Asian president has not traveled to kyiv. However, Zelensky has reiterated his invitation to visit the country. The Chinese government’s proposal to stop the war consists of twelve points and not all of them are to Kiev’s liking, but the Ukrainian leader has preferred not to shut down and has expressed his interest in Chinese mediation on several occasions.

The first result of this contact is Beijing’s decision to send a representative to kyiv to inform Zelensky and his cabinet of all the detailed aspects of the plan. It is still unknown who will be designated and when he will travel to the former republic. Ukraine also has yet to appoint an ambassador to China, in addition to Brazil and other countries, the Foreign Ministry announced two months ago. Presidential adviser Andriyv Yermak pointed out this afternoon that “dialogue is important” while Chinese public television limited itself to reporting that “the parties exchanged views on Sino-Ukrainian relations and the Ukraine crisis.”

The information coming from Beijing avoids the term “invasion”, in what constitutes the type of gestures for which the West criticizes the “lukewarmness” of the Xi government towards Russia and doubts the objectivity of its proposal. The Asian Executive, for its part, declares itself neutral and, among other points, calls for the end of sanctions against Moscow, defends the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine, except Crimea, and deplores any threat to use the nuclear arsenal.

Lula, in Madrid



While the two leaders agreed to address this plan, the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, presented in Spain his own guidelines to “stop the war.” The leftist leader has proposed creating a group of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council that is responsible for mediating between kyiv and Moscow with the aim of stopping the war. What he has called “friendly” countries and which, according to him, should take into account the Latin American presence. “We know that the permanent members of the UN have already participated in wars and are the ones that sell the most weapons in the world. I wonder: Perhaps it is up to the countries that are not members of the UN Security Council so that we can carry our voice, “he declared at a joint press conference with the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, at the Moncloa palace . “There are two countries in conflict and neither is willing to give in,” added the Brazilian leader, who nevertheless maintains that “the war must be stopped because you can only talk when the war stops.”

Lula has condemned the “territorial violation” committed by Russia. “We know that what happened is not correct. But they have to stop destroying. The problem is that the war started without much negotiation to avoid it. I will continue to try to reach an agreement. We are going to talk to Putin and Zelensky to see if it is possible for them to stop fighting and start negotiating, which is cheaper and better for human beings.” The Brazilian president has remarked, aware that his host, the Spanish government, disagrees with his logic and is fully aligned with the postulates of the EU and NATO.

In this sense, Pedro Sánchez has reiterated kyiv’s absolute leadership in any negotiating process and warned that the first thing is to listen to Ukraine and its “peace formula. If we want that peace to be just and lasting, it is essential that the voice of the attacked country be heard.” The Spanish president has reaffirmed the theses of the Western coalition, but has also preferred not to delve into the discomfort caused in recent weeks by Lula in the European Union for expressing opinions such as that Kiev should cede in some aspects or that The United States and its allies have helped prolong the war (by selling arms). He has attributed the discrepancies to issues of “nuances” and thanked the Brazilian president for “interest in promoting a group of mediating countries to achieve peace in this area of ​​the world.”