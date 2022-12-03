Home page politics

After the protests over the weekend, Xi Jinping speaks of frustration among the population for the first time. The statements were apparently made during the EU Council President’s visit to Beijing.

Munich/Beijing – China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping was surprisingly open about the protests against his corona policy. During EU Council President Charles Michel’s Beijing visit on Thursday, EU officials said Xi admitted that people were “frustrated” after three years of the pandemic. This was reported on Friday South China Morning Post citing unspecified EU officials present at the Beijing talks.

According to a senior EU official, “Michel pleaded for the use of vaccines and then raised the question of China’s and the government’s actions during the visit. And the answer we got from the President was the explanation of why it was.” There were protests and that after three years of Covid he had a problem because people were frustrated.” According to Xi, the protesters were “mainly” “students or young people at the university”. Xi Jinping also told Michel that the dominant corona variant in China “is now mainly omicron, and Delta before that was much more deadly,” the official said. So far, Xi has not commented publicly on the protests that broke out last weekend or on criticism of his corona strategy.

China eases its ‘zero Covid’ policy after protests

So far, China has been pursuing a so-called “dynamic zero-Covid policy” and reacting to corona cases with mass tests, lockdowns and forced quarantines. In the past few days, the country has registered the highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Apparently in response to the protests in many Chinese cities, several local governments have now announced easing. It was said from the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou that the restrictions had been relaxed in all districts with the exception of a few designated “high-risk” areas. Among other things, people who do not leave the house often should no longer have to be tested every day in the future. The capital Beijing and the southwestern city of Shijiazhuang also announced easing of testing.

There have also been signs of relaxation from China’s top leadership in the past few days. According to the state news agency Xinhua, Vice Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, who is responsible for corona policy, spoke of “a new situation and new tasks in preventing and combating the epidemic”. China’s leadership is still hesitant to lift the corona restrictions across the board, partly because of the relatively low vaccination rate. Only two-thirds of people over 80 have been vaccinated twice, and only around 40 percent have received the third dose, which offers full protection. Western mRNA vaccines have not yet been approved in China, instead the country relies on self-developed inactivated vaccines.

Charles Michel was the first Western politician to visit Xi since the protests erupted. During the three-hour conversation, the EU Council chief also urged China to play a more active role in the Ukraine war. “We are turning to China to influence Russia and try to convince Russia to respect the UN Charter and Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Michel told journalists in Beijing on Thursday. The Chinese side said in a statement that “it is in the best interest of Europe and in the common interest of all countries in Asia and Europe to resolve the crisis in Ukraine through political means”. However, Xi again did not want to condemn the war. (sh)