With the hangover from Saturday’s eviction of former Chinese President Hu Jintao still buzzing in his head, nothing could get out of the written script for this Sunday and into the history books: Xi Jinping has secured absolute control at the top of the Communist Party of China, becoming the most powerful leader since the Mao Zedong era. “I have been re-elected as the new general secretary”, he himself announced. Xi, 69, is holding an unprecedented third term and manages to place six other “comrades” on the Standing Committee, the highest body of power, all men and all of his full confidence. “They are quite familiar to you,” Xi assured about them in the traditional appearance of the new leadership before the Chinese and foreign media.

Xi’s new team represents a configuration to suit him, in which the president is stripped of the corset of other factions of the party, blowing up the system of checks and balances that had been respected in the transitions of recent decades. He also does not point to any successor, which opens the door for him to revalidate his position for at least a fourth term, until 2032. And possibly beyond.

The seven have broken into the golden hall of the Great Hall of the People, in Tiananmen Square, through a huge door with gold motifs, they have slowly climbed to the dais, with Xi in the lead, and have lined up respecting a strict order hierarchical around the leader: Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. The six chosen to accompany Xi at the top of the mammoth pyramid of Chinese power have posed motionless as soldiers while the new secretary general introduced them one by one.

The rigorous disposition in which the new Permanent Committee has appeared in a ceremony in which nothing is left to chance is relevant: it allows us to know approximately the composition of China’s key institutions. Number one—Xi—will most likely be the next head of state; number two, this time Li Qiang, usually holds the position of prime minister; the three, is usually at the head of the National Popular Assembly. But these posts are not officially appointed until March, when the Assembly meets and the political transition is complete.

Xi aspires in March to a third term, also exceptional as head of state, definitively strengthening his power, after having enacted in 2018 a reform of the Chinese Constitution that eliminated the limit of two terms established to exercise the presidency.

Among the appointments, that of Li Qiang stands out, new number two, after the departure of Li Keqiang, considered a counterweight to Xi, but also one of the premiere weakest in recent decades. This time there will be no balance. The position, if confirmed in March, would go to a person who has shown total loyalty to Xi. Until now, Li Qiang served as party secretary in Shanghai, the megacity that experienced a confinement of more than two months this year. Many then criticized his forceful measures, and estimated that they could be a burden on his rise. This has not been the case and some analysts now interpret the opposite: the bolt was a way of reaffirming his adherence to Xi’s policies, who is ultimately behind the strict zero covid policy.

The “Chinese Dream”

The reshuffling of the leadership “shows that President Xi really is running the show to consolidate his power and control,” Dr. Yu Jie, senior China researcher at Chatham House, a London-based institute, explains by email. “All of them,” she adds, “have had considerable experience working with President Xi in the past and are closely aligned with him. They will understand and guarantee the delivery of what Xi called Chinese modernization”. Some of the newcomers, he adds, have run the country’s “economic engines,” such as Li Qiang in Shanghai and Li Xi in Guangdong: “They must know that maintaining economic dynamism is essential to the party’s legitimacy.”

Only three of the seven members of the previous Standing Committee remain. In addition to Xi, number three continues, Zhao Leji, with ample credentials of loyalty at the head of the internal anti-corruption division, and number four, Wang Huning, one of the party’s most reputable ideologues. His hand is behind some of Xi’s key slogans and lines of thought, such as the “Chinese dream,” though he has also helped shape some of the key ideas of his predecessors, former presidents Hu Jintao and Jiang. Zemin. Wang studied for a while in the United States, which prompted him to write a book in 1991 entitled america against americawhich has been prophetic for many in China: they reread its pages with a new look after the assault on Capitol Hill and the check on democracy in Washington in early 2021.

Cai Qi, the new number five, is one of the president’s “closest confidants”, according to a biography by the Brookings think tank: Xi has been placing him in recent years in some of the most relevant positions in the country: in these moments he was the party secretary in Peking.

Ding Xuexiang, number six, is Xi’s personal secretary and currently heads the powerful Central Committee headquarters. His second in this body was one of the two men who helped evict former President Hu from the conclave this Saturday, according to the enlargement of one of the photographs of the AP agency released by one of his photojournalists based in Beijing. Ding, at 60, is the youngest member of a Standing Committee whose average age is over 65. Li Xi, the number seven, currently Guangdong’s party chief, has been linked to the president since the 1980s, when he worked as secretary for a an ally of Xi’s father – who was also a prominent revolutionary and communist leader.

The Permanent Committee is the apex of power of a party that in China is more important than the State itself. Technically, it emerges from the Central Committee, the third step of the pyramid of power, whose 205 members were elected the day before, during the closing of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party; these 205, in turn, have elected this Sunday, after their first plenary session, the 24 new members of the Politburo (the second echelon) and, these, the seven of the Permanent Committee, the top vertex of the party machinery, at whose summit is Xi. In the new Politburo, for the first time in 25 years, no woman has been elected. In the previous one there was only one.

Among the 24 elected members of the Politburo there is also a notable absence closely related to Hu Jintao’s empty chair the day before. In many of the pools, Hu Cunhua used to appear among the seven elected, current Vice Prime Minister, protégé of former President Hu and heir to Dengism (current headed by Deng Xiaoping), a politician who was once considered a strong candidate when leading the match. The appointment of him in the Permanent Committee (the seven of the dome) would have marked a certain pact between factions of the party. He even aspired to premierebut has not even entered the list of 24 of the Politburo.

In his speech this Sunday, Xi referred to “the first decade of the new era”, that is, his mandate, in which a “stronger and more dynamic” party has been built. He has called for further development of “socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era,” his own thought. He has reiterated the aspiration, by mid-century, for China to become “a modern socialist country”, which would mean completing the “Chinese dream” and the “great rejuvenation” of the nation, two key concepts of his decade. He has also talked about economics. In a year in which international institutions reduce the country’s growth even below 3%, the Chinese economy, he has assured, “has great resistance”. And he has praised the stage of “opening up and reform” initiated by Deng. “Just as China cannot develop isolated from the world, the world needs China for its development”, he concluded: “China will open its doors more and more”.

