Xi in Moscow, “This visit has more of a symbolic value, not so much to highlight the close relations between China and Russia but rather to demonstrate to the world that Beijing is ready to talk about peace”

What is the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin? Is it really possible to reach a peace or at least a truce? Affaritaliani.it he asked Giuliano Noci, China expert, Professor of Strategy and Marketing, as well as pro-rector at the Milan Polytechnic.

“To explain and understand Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, we need to start from two considerations to frame the context well. The first concerns the growth in the tone of the declarations of the United States of America towards China, which had as result that of compact Beijing’s axis with Moscow in a contrast between Western autarchies and democracyespecially against the US. The second consideration that must be made is that the war in Ukraine has greatly weakened Russia which is now considered by China as a junior partner, Moscow depends on Beijing”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

