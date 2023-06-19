The visit of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to Beijing has left the feeling that the rivalry between the two great economic, technological and military powers of the 21st century is not out of control. It has set a floor for the collapse of relationships and leaves various lines of communication open. The two-day visit concluded on Monday with a high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The appointment was not on the official agenda, another gesture that allows us to interpret that things have gone reasonably well. “Interactions between states must always be based on mutual respect and sincerity,” Xi confided to the American during a meeting in the Great Hall of the People, the venue for major political events. “I hope that Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make positive contributions to the stabilization of relations between China and the United States,” he added, according to the official reading provided by Beijing.

Blinken has assured in an appearance after the meeting that the relationship between the two countries is “one of the most important in the world” and that “they have an obligation” to manage it “responsibly”. The American has explained that he has traveled to Beijing “to strengthen high-level communication channels” and “make clear” his “positions and intentions in areas of disagreement”, in addition to trying to “work together when our interests align”. . He has been positive with the results of the visit. Although progress, he has added, “takes time”. At each meeting he has stressed that “direct engagement and sustained communication at a high level” are the formula to ensure that “competition does not turn into conflict”, something he has also heard from his Chinese counterparts, he has said.

“The world needs a stable relationship between China and the United States,” Xi also stressed at the meeting. “The future and destiny of humanity will depend on both countries finding a way to get along.” The Chinese leader has emphasized that the international community does not want to be forced to choose between one side or the other, that his country “does not intend to challenge or displace the United States”, and has claimed that neither party should try to deprive the other “of their legitimate right to development”.

“One of the important things I had to do on this trip,” Blinken has said, “has been to disabuse our Chinese hosts of the idea that we are trying to contain them financially. It is not like that ”, he has settled. “It is not about decoupling, but about reducing risks and diversifying,” he said, recalling that trade relations between the two reached “the highest figures” last year. But at the same time, he has made it “very clear” that Washington does not want to provide Beijing with “certain specific technologies” that it could be using to “advance its very opaque nuclear weapons program,” “build hypersonic missiles” or use as “technology that may have repressive purposes.” And the United States, he added, will continue to take “specific measures that are necessary to protect national security.”

The meeting with the top leader has only been confirmed after Blinken held previous appointments with Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday and with Wang Yi, the top foreign minister within the Communist Party, on Monday morning ( local time). Both have described the talks as “frank and in-depth”, Xi confided to the American in the interview, the most important meeting of the Chinese president with a senior Washington official since the meeting with his counterpart Joe Biden in Bali (Indonesia) during the G-20 of last November.

Xi has spoken from the presidential seat of the table, with Blinken and the US delegation positioned on his right flank, and Wang Yi, Qing Gang and the rest of the Chinese team on his left. The leader has made reference to that G-20 summit, in which both leaders called to avoid a new Cold War and put relations on an upward course. The visit of the Secretary of State was scheduled for February as a way of following up on that Bali consensus. But it was blown up after the United States shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that was flying over its territory.

“Both parties have agreed to put into practice the common understandings that President Biden and I had reached in Bali,” Xi concluded, referring to that quote. “The two parties have also made progress and have reached an agreement on some specific issues,” she added, without specifying.

In the morning meeting, Wang Yi, who before his current post as head of party diplomacy served for a decade as Foreign Minister, assured that relations between the two countries are at a “critical junction” in which it is time to choose “between dialogue and confrontation; between cooperation and conflict. It is necessary to “avoid the downward spiral of the relationship, redirect it on the path of solid and stable development, and jointly explore the right path for China and the United States to get along in the new era,” he said, according to the official statement. .

Wang has confided to Blinken that the “root cause” for relations hitting a “low point” is the US’s “wrong” perceptions of his country, which have led to “wrong policies” from Washington. He has called on him to “lift illegal unilateral sanctions against China, stop suppressing China’s scientific and technological advances, and not wantonly interfere in China’s internal affairs.” And he has reiterated the red lines on Taiwan that Qin Gang reminded him a day before: everything related to the island is “the core of China’s main interests” and “where the future of the Chinese nation and the permanent historical mission lie. of the Chinese Communist Party.” In this field, he has said, Beijing has no room “for compromises or concessions.” And he has asked his interlocutor to “seriously abide by the one-China principle”, which governs the delicate diplomatic balance between Washington and Beijing around the enclave, in addition to “unequivocally opposing ‘Taiwan independence’”.

Blinken has raised “concern” in Beijing about what he considers “provocative actions” by the People’s Republic in the Taiwan Strait and in the South and East China Seas. “I have reiterated the longstanding US ‘one China’ policy. That policy has not changed.”

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken (second from the left), during the meeting of the US and Chinese delegations, with the presence of President Xi Jinping.

After landing in Beijing on Sunday, the American held a five-and-a-half-hour meeting with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, followed by a working dinner with him. The readings of that meeting by Washington and Beijing have been contained, but positive. The talks were “sincere, substantial and constructive,” the State Department and the Chinese Foreign Minister agreed in separate statements. A US spokesman added that Blinken had invited the Chinese minister to Washington “to continue talks” and they agreed to arrange a “reciprocal visit at a mutually convenient time.”

“As relations are at their lowest point, there is only one way: up,” says Wang Xiangwei, former editor of the Hong Kong daily. South China Morning Post and current professor of journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University. Wang believes that Blinken’s visit has been “positive” and has helped put a “bottom” on the downward spiral. In his opinion, both countries are currently going through a “window of opportunity” to put their battered ties back on track: Xi has just been re-elected for a third term, China has recently reopened after three years practically sealed by anti-pandemic policies and Beijing seeks to revitalize the economy, for which it needs a “stable” internal and international context. “Therefore, it will have to be more friendly with the private sector within the country and, abroad, repair ties with the United States and Europe,” he observes. Meanwhile, Biden will seek re-election in 2024, which will likely make Washington’s policy “tougher” on China.

In recent weeks, there have been glimpses that something has started to move. On Saturday, Biden said she expected to meet Xi “in the coming months.” In May, during the G-7 summit in Hiroshima (Japan), the American even estimated that a “thaw” could be seen “soon”.

Both countries have been trying for months to redirect their very deteriorated ties on account of a good number of grievances, ranging from tensions around Taiwan —the island that China considers an inalienable part of its territory and to which the United States provides military support— to the blockade imposed by the United States on the most advanced semiconductor sector in order to prevent China from developing sophisticated weapons. President Xi accused the US and its allies in March of articulating an “encirclement and suppression” strategy to prevent China’s development.

