The “crisis” in Ukraine is “prolonged” and is “difficult to resolve”, claimed the dictator of China, Xi Jinping, during the meeting he had this Thursday (6) in Beijing with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The Chinese dictator described the international situation as “complex and changing” and added that the recovery of the world economy after the pandemic is “insufficient”, according to information from the state news agency Xinhua.

Macron told Xi on Thursday that a peace in Ukraine “must respect the attacked people, who are the Ukrainian people”.

For his part, Von der Leyen stressed that China’s position on the war in Ukraine is “crucial” and that he hopes that the Asian country will promote peace “by supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“It is the cornerstone. We welcome some of the points China has made, such as opposition to the use of nuclear weapons. We hope that China will not offer Russia any kind of military weaponry, because that would be a clear violation of international law,” von der Leyen said at a news conference after meeting with Xi.

The European Commission president noted that Xi reiterated his willingness to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “when the conditions are right and the time is right.”

Already outside the scope of the war, the Chinese dictator stressed his country’s willingness to “revitalize mutually beneficial cooperation” and “restart exchanges at all levels” with the EU, after almost three years in which the Asian country’s borders remained mostly closed due to the now dismantled Covid zero policy.

In this regard, Xi commented that Beijing and Brussels must work to “overcome the challenges” and “give new impetus to their relations” and to “global peace, stability and prosperity”.

Von der Leyen, on the other hand, described China and the European Union as “major trading partners”, although he emphasized the need to “resolve imbalances”.

The president of the European Commission stated that a “decoupling” between the two territories “is not an EU strategy”, given that their relations are “broad and complex”, although she assured that she sees “risks that must be faced”.

Von der Leyen’s trip comes just a week after his speech at the European Policy Center (EPC) in Brussels, in which he analyzed China’s aspirations to become the world’s first power, enumerated some of the friction between Brussels and Beijing and called for that “an open line of communication with China” be maintained.